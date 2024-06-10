Ryan Reynolds Shocks 'The View' Panelists as Actor and His Mom Make Surprise Appearance in Studio Audience of Talk Show: Watch
Ryan Reynolds is a mama’s boy!
On Monday, June 10, the Deadpool star helped make his mom Tammy’s dreams come true, as he brought her to watch a live taping of The View during a recent trip to New York City to visit her son, his wife, Blake Lively, and their four children.
The talk show’s panelists didn’t appear to be aware Ryan would be among the attendees in their live studio audience, as the co-hosts all seemed shocked to see him in the crowd after spotting him during their daily Hot Topics discussion.
"You never know what's going on here at The View. Sometimes you look up and you go, this is really great! And then you look up and go, oh, snap, there's Ryan Reynolds!" Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed, as the camera panned over to Ryan and his mom sitting in the front row of the show.
"This isn’t a thing that happens often. It does happen occasionally," The Color Purple actress admitted before asking Ryan why he decided to attend as an audience member instead of sitting down for an interview as a special guest on the show.
"My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday she said, 'It’s my dream to go to The View,'" he recalled. "First off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence. I didn't want to taste the back of her hand, so I said let’s go to The View.”
Further joking around, Ryan continued: “I made a call, I said, 'I’m Blake’s husband, I’d like to come to The View. Does that get us a little further?' Here we are."
The panelists then turned to Ryan’s mother to chat about her being a fan of the daytime broadcast, as Tammy confessed she watches the show "every day" and even has it "being recorded" at her home while she's in the Big Apple.
Elsewhere in the live episode, The View welcomed comedian Jo Koy as Monday’s interview guest.
Koy couldn’t help but include Ryan and his mom in the conversation, as he joked about how grateful he was that Tammy gave birth to The Proposal actor.
The cherry on top of Tammy’s exciting day at the talk show was likely when Goldberg invited her up to the Hot Topics table and allowed her to read the closing exit line: "Take a little time to enjoy The View."