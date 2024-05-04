Gypsy Rose Blanchard Fires Back at Sunny Hostin for Her 'Weird' Comments on 'The View': 'I Wonder Why She Turned on Me'

“Her comments are weird because she was so nice to me on The View. She was so understanding and sweet and wished me nothing but the best,” Blanchard, 32, said of Hostin, whom she met back in January while appearing on the daytime talk show. “Everyone was so supportive. I wonder why she turned on me.”

The reality TV star served seven years in prison for her involvement in killing her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. While in jail, the star wrote to Ken and the two were later engaged before they called it off in 2019.