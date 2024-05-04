Gypsy Rose Blanchard Fires Back at Sunny Hostin for Her 'Weird' Comments on 'The View': 'I Wonder Why She Turned on Me'
What did Gypsy Rose Blanchard ever do to Sunny Hostin?
On Friday, May, 3, the ex-con, who was released from prison in December 2023, spoke to reporters about The View host’s remarks regarding her relationship with boyfriend Ken Urker.
“Her comments are weird because she was so nice to me on The View. She was so understanding and sweet and wished me nothing but the best,” Blanchard, 32, said of Hostin, whom she met back in January while appearing on the daytime talk show. “Everyone was so supportive. I wonder why she turned on me.”
The reality TV star served seven years in prison for her involvement in killing her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. While in jail, the star wrote to Ken and the two were later engaged before they called it off in 2019.
Gypsy then began a relationship with Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022, however, the duo split in March. Since then, Gypsy has rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé.
Gypsy’s comments on Friday came just hours after Sunny seemingly dissed her relationship on that morning’s episode of The View.
“I just don’t understand prison love,” the 55-year-old admitted. “I don’t understand it. I have successful, beautiful girlfriends that can’t get a date.”
“She killed her mom,” Sunny said of Gypsy. “I don’t know how you then start writing letters to her and then sleep next to her as the husband without one eye open. She killed a loved one. I just don’t understand the whole fascination.”
As OK! previously reported, though Sunny seems to not support Gypsy’s romance, the From the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard star gushed over her boo on Wednesday, May 1.
"We are very happy together. We have a long history together. We always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship. We are in a good spot right now," she told reporters while walking the red carpet in L.A.
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Fights With Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Over His New Dog — See the Explosive TikTok Argument
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Happy' to Be Officially Dating Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker After Ryan Anderson Split
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Passionately Kisses Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker 1 Month After Shocking Split From Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson
Gypsy additionally raved over her newfound freedom as she was visiting the City of Angels for the first time.
"I'm feeling good tonight," she shared. "It's my first time in L.A... taking in the sights.”
As for what’s next, Gypsy said "there are probably millions of things” she’s looking forward to since leaving prison, including “getting my driver’s license is a must... I'm a little chicken on the road. That is going to be a priority going forward.”
The star even spoke about what she wants viewers of From the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard to learn from the film.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I just really hope that people take away that I am just an average woman coming out into society trying to reacclimate, trying to adjust, doing the best she can. My life is going to be full of missteps and mishaps but some achievements as well. I am learning who I am as an individual... My life is very unique... I hope people take away that I am just a person and just trying to do the best I can moving forward with my life," she explained.
TMZ spoke to Gypsy.