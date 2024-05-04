OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Fires Back at Sunny Hostin for Her 'Weird' Comments on 'The View': 'I Wonder Why She Turned on Me'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 4 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

What did Gypsy Rose Blanchard ever do to Sunny Hostin?

On Friday, May, 3, the ex-con, who was released from prison in December 2023, spoke to reporters about The View host’s remarks regarding her relationship with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

“Her comments are weird because she was so nice to me on The View. She was so understanding and sweet and wished me nothing but the best,” Blanchard, 32, said of Hostin, whom she met back in January while appearing on the daytime talk show. “Everyone was so supportive. I wonder why she turned on me.”

The reality TV star served seven years in prison for her involvement in killing her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. While in jail, the star wrote to Ken and the two were later engaged before they called it off in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy then began a relationship with Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022, however, the duo split in March. Since then, Gypsy has rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé.

Gypsy’s comments on Friday came just hours after Sunny seemingly dissed her relationship on that morning’s episode of The View.

Article continues below advertisement
sunny hostin
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin co-hosts 'The View.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I just don’t understand prison love,” the 55-year-old admitted. “I don’t understand it. I have successful, beautiful girlfriends that can’t get a date.”

She killed her mom,” Sunny said of Gypsy. “I don’t know how you then start writing letters to her and then sleep next to her as the husband without one eye open. She killed a loved one. I just don’t understand the whole fascination.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, though Sunny seems to not support Gypsy’s romance, the From the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard star gushed over her boo on Wednesday, May 1.

"We are very happy together. We have a long history together. We always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship. We are in a good spot right now," she told reporters while walking the red carpet in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served seven years behind bars for her involvement in killing her mother.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy additionally raved over her newfound freedom as she was visiting the City of Angels for the first time.

"I'm feeling good tonight," she shared. "It's my first time in L.A... taking in the sights.”

Article continues below advertisement
sunny hostin
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin and Gypsy Rose Blanchard met when the ex-con went on 'The View' in January.

Article continues below advertisement

As for what’s next, Gypsy said "there are probably millions of things” she’s looking forward to since leaving prison, including “getting my driver’s license is a must... I'm a little chicken on the road. That is going to be a priority going forward.”

The star even spoke about what she wants viewers of From the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard to learn from the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"I just really hope that people take away that I am just an average woman coming out into society trying to reacclimate, trying to adjust, doing the best she can. My life is going to be full of missteps and mishaps but some achievements as well. I am learning who I am as an individual... My life is very unique... I hope people take away that I am just a person and just trying to do the best I can moving forward with my life," she explained.

TMZ spoke to Gypsy.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.