Vanna White Claims Salary Negotiation Rumors Were 'Blown Out of Proportion': 'I'm Not Going to Do Anything I Don't Want to'
Vanna White is excited about her two-year contract with Wheel of Fortune — but she wasn't as pleased about the swirling rumors regarding her salary negotiations.
The 66-year-old co-host admitted that she found them tough to read, adding that everything became "so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody's stuff."
Despite the gossip, White believes she is a "strong person" who could handle the talk. "I'm not going to do anything I don't want to do or that I don't believe in," she told a news outlet in a recent interview. "My mother taught me that at a young age and I'm sticking to my guns."
And that's advice that the beloved game show personality would like to pass on to other women as well.
"Follow your heart and really don't do anything you don't want to do," she repeated. "Don't let anybody talk you into doing anything you don't want to do. You have that instinct inside you, we all do. You listen to that instinct inside of you. It never is wrong."
As for how she feels about her freshly inked contract with Wheel of Fortune, White couldn't be happier to be staying on the show. "I'm just so happy that I have signed for two more years," she gushed. "I have this next year with Pat [Sajak], and then I have two years after that, so I will be part of Wheel of Fortune, at least through 2026."
After Sajak retires from the high-profile gig in 2024, White will continue to turn letters for new host Ryan Seacrest.
"I know Ryan — he is professional, he's good at what he does, he's kind," she shares her opinions of the popular media personality. "I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy and he loves what he does."
"He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not going in to try to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him,’" she recalled. "He says he's coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going, and I'm looking forward to working with him."
As OK! previously reported, Seacrest confirmed he'd been given the job in June, confessing he felt "humbled" to be following in the longtime host's footsteps.
"I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," he said in a statement at the time. "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."
White spoke with People about her new contract.