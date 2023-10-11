Vanna White Claims Salary Negotiation Rumors Were 'Blown Out of Proportion': 'I'm Not Going to Do Anything I Don't Want to'

"Follow your heart and really don't do anything you don't want to do," she repeated. "Don't let anybody talk you into doing anything you don't want to do. You have that instinct inside you, we all do. You listen to that instinct inside of you. It never is wrong."

As for how she feels about her freshly inked contract with Wheel of Fortune, White couldn't be happier to be staying on the show. "I'm just so happy that I have signed for two more years," she gushed. "I have this next year with Pat [Sajak], and then I have two years after that, so I will be part of Wheel of Fortune, at least through 2026."