Single Again? Ryan Seacrest Fuels Split Rumors After He Spends Christmas Without Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Are Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige over?
The Wheel of Fortune host, 49, and the model, 26, sparked breakup rumors after Paige took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her Christmas festivities with her family — but Seacrest was nowhere in sight.
"Merry Christmas & happy holidays from mine to yours 🥂❤️," the social media influencer captioned a video of herself with her family all dancing together.
"Where's Ry Ry?" one social media user commented below the funny family footage.
"Where's Ryan?" a second person questioned about the media mogul's absence.
Seacrest's absence may be telling, as Paige and the radio host — who have been dating since 2021 — have not shared any loved-up photos together on social media since August.
The two have never shied away from packing on the PDA and gushing over each other publicly. "Happy Valentine’s Day mi amor 😘 Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime ❤️🔥," the brunette beauty penned in a February tribute to her man. "Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you 🥰."
Paige confirmed the two were dating on New Year's Day 2022, writing in a sweet update alongside a cozy photo of she and Seacrest, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man. Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."
Although the former American Idol host has been a little more tight-lipped about their love, he admitted during an August 2022 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that he's "happy. I'm happy in the present moment."
The relationship has been so successful that even Kelly Ripa gave Paige her stamp of approval, calling her "the most exciting guest that came" to her husband Mark Consuelos' birthday bash.
"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest explained during an episode of the morning show.
"We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'" Ripa pondered before joking she would "go into seclusion" if he and Paige broke up.
"That's exactly what she said to her," Seacrest — who left the talk show earlier this year — noted of telling his main squeeze. "I said, 'That's a compliment.'"