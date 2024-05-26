OK Magazine
Ryan Seacrest Is 'Insisting on Background Checks' After Split From Aubrey Paige: 'He Feels They’re Necessary'

May 26 2024

If you want to date Ryan Seacrest, you better have a pristine past!

According to a source, the American Idol host will be conducting background checks on potential new partners after recently ending his relationship with Aubrey Paige.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's split was announced in late April.

“Ryan’s insisting on background checks,” the source added. “He’s not proud about it, but he feels they’re necessary to protect himself.”

“Anything alarming in a person’s past, like lying about a job or a criminal conviction or lawsuit would definitely be a deal-breaker,” the insider shared. “Just because someone said they graduated from Harvard doesn’t make it true. He wants it verified.”

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige dated for three years.

As far as for what he's looking for in a girlfriend, "She must be young, pretty and ambitious to a point,” the insider spilled.

As OK! previously reported, a rep for the star, 49, confirmed his split with the Sippin on Somethin’ founder, 26, in April.

"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," they said of the former flames. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

An additional insider revealed the former couple called it quits because "she wants marriage and kids. That shouldn’t come as a shock.”

Aubrey Paige is 23 years Ryan Seacrest's junior.

Despite Paige’s alleged eagerness to settle down, her then-boyfriend, who is 23 years her senior, was not quite ready to make the jump.

“Truth is, he’s happiest when he’s working,” the source dished of Seacrest, who will be taking over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune in the fall of 2024.

Ryan Seacrest hosts 'American Idol.'

“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” they continued. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

While Seacrest has not spoken publicly about the breakup, Paige seemingly referenced the life change on Instagram.

The day the breakup was announced, Paige uploaded a video of herself in a tiny bikini while drinking wine in a pool.

"S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋 happy #winewednesday," she captioned the clip, which featured an audio that said, “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me, number one, and I don’t give a f---.”

Star reported on Seacrest's alleged vetting process for new partners.

