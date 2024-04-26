Ryan Seacrest Looks Overjoyed With Fans During First Public Appearance Since Aubrey Paige Split: Photos

“Today was so much fun. THANK YOU to everyone who came out to see us for our 20th anniversary celebration of @onairwithryan on @1027kiisfm, and to the fantastic places that hosted us along the way and made our ‘Thank You’ tour such a blast,” he gushed of the day, where he traveled all over California to engage with others.

“None of this would be possible without all of you! I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have been on the air for 20 years, and to continue to do what I love which is try to make your mornings just a little bit brighter and bring smiles to your faces,” the radio host added.