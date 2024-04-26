Ryan Seacrest Looks Overjoyed With Fans During First Public Appearance Since Aubrey Paige Split: Photos
Ryan Seacrest appears to be doing pretty well amid his new single status.
On Thursday, April 25 — just one day after it was revealed he and his girlfriend of three years, Aubrey Paige, had split — the American Idol host shared a series of photos as he smiled wide alongside fans.
“Today was so much fun. THANK YOU to everyone who came out to see us for our 20th anniversary celebration of @onairwithryan on @1027kiisfm, and to the fantastic places that hosted us along the way and made our ‘Thank You’ tour such a blast,” he gushed of the day, where he traveled all over California to engage with others.
“None of this would be possible without all of you! I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have been on the air for 20 years, and to continue to do what I love which is try to make your mornings just a little bit brighter and bring smiles to your faces,” the radio host added.
In many of the snaps, Seacrest, 49, had his arms around adoring supporters as they all celebrated the anniversary of his show in L.A.
As OK! previously reported, less than 24 hours before the event, it was revealed that the TV personality and Paige, 26, called it quits.
"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source close to the pair stated. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."
Seacrest and the model were first romantically linked in 2021 when they were spotted together in May of 2021 in the Hamptons. Since then, they attended some events over the years, but they've mostly kept their romance private.
While Seacrest seemingly reacted to the end of his relationship by posting happy images, Paige appeared to upload video of herself in a tiny bikini while drinking wine in a pool.
"S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋 happy #winewednesday," she captioned the clip, which had an audio that said, “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me. Number one, and I don’t give a f---.”
Fans then weighed in on the sassy footage, praising Paige for keeping her head up.
"Love this! Love you!! No hate from me only ADORATION as I have met you in person and Paige to any haters YOU ARE A DOWN TO EARTH, SWEET BEAUTY!! I toast a glass back to you in your honor 🥂☀️💗," one supporter wrote, while another said, "You are a beautiful person! I hate these trolls on here saying you broke up. I don't believe it. You two were a great couple. I think Ryan just works so much and now soon Wheel of Fortune. I will pray for you guys. ❤️."