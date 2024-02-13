OK Magazine
Ryan Seacrest and Much Younger Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Wear All-Black Ensembles to NYFW Show

Feb. 13 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Couples that dress together, stay together!

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige matched in black when they stepped out for Naeem Khan’s Trompe L'oeil show on Monday, February 12.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige attended a NYFW show together.

For the New York Fashion Week event, the American Idol host, 49, donned a v-neck shirt under a suit with ankle boots while the model, who's in her 20s, stunned in a halter-style belted jumpsuit, jacket and pointed-toe heels.

She accessorized with a handbag, sunglasses, watch and a silver necklace.

Both of the stars flashed smiles as they made their way inside, with Seacrest placing a hand on his girlfriend's back.

The stars were first linked in 2021.

The radio star and Paige were first romantically linked in 2021, and though they sparked split rumors after spending this past Christmas apart, it seems everything is still smooth sailing.

Seacrest has never been married before, and when he was recently asked about possibly walking down the aisle one day, he brushed off the question.

"I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment," he said in December 2023. "I don’t think about anything else. Why push it?"

Seacrest has brushed off questions about getting married.

"My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so there’s a high bar. So that’s in my head," he added.

Despite sidestepping that inquiry, he did reveal he's open to becoming a father in the future. "I think having kids at the right time would be great," he shared. "I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter."

Seacrest will be the new host of 'Wheel of Fortune' later this year.

While Seacrest is already one of the busiest men in Hollywood, it was announced last year that he'll be taking over Pat Sajak's spot when the game show host retires from Wheel of Fortune later this year.

"There's no one better than Pat Sajak. He is so smooth and seamless," Seacrest spilled in an interview about his new gig. "He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure."

"[But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night. He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here," he shared.

Luckily, Sajak didn't hesitate to offer the TV personality some words of wisdom. "He just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’ I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it," Seacrest gushed.

Daily Mail published photos of Seacrest and Paige at NYFW.

