Ryan Seacrest and Much Younger Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Wear All-Black Ensembles to NYFW Show
Couples that dress together, stay together!
Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige matched in black when they stepped out for Naeem Khan’s Trompe L'oeil show on Monday, February 12.
For the New York Fashion Week event, the American Idol host, 49, donned a v-neck shirt under a suit with ankle boots while the model, who's in her 20s, stunned in a halter-style belted jumpsuit, jacket and pointed-toe heels.
She accessorized with a handbag, sunglasses, watch and a silver necklace.
Both of the stars flashed smiles as they made their way inside, with Seacrest placing a hand on his girlfriend's back.
The radio star and Paige were first romantically linked in 2021, and though they sparked split rumors after spending this past Christmas apart, it seems everything is still smooth sailing.
Seacrest has never been married before, and when he was recently asked about possibly walking down the aisle one day, he brushed off the question.
"I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment," he said in December 2023. "I don’t think about anything else. Why push it?"
"My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so there’s a high bar. So that’s in my head," he added.
Despite sidestepping that inquiry, he did reveal he's open to becoming a father in the future. "I think having kids at the right time would be great," he shared. "I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter."
- Ryan Seacrest Tears Up During Last Show Of 'Live!' As Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Supports Him In The Audience
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Attend 2023 Oscars With Co-Host Ryan Seacrest After Shocking 'Live' Exit: Photos
- The Way They Were! Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa's Cutest Moments Together As 'Live!' Cohosts: Photos
While Seacrest is already one of the busiest men in Hollywood, it was announced last year that he'll be taking over Pat Sajak's spot when the game show host retires from Wheel of Fortune later this year.
"There's no one better than Pat Sajak. He is so smooth and seamless," Seacrest spilled in an interview about his new gig. "He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure."
"[But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night. He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here," he shared.
Luckily, Sajak didn't hesitate to offer the TV personality some words of wisdom. "He just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’ I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it," Seacrest gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail published photos of Seacrest and Paige at NYFW.