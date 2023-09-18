Ryan Seacrest Hopeful to Work With Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' as She Demands Pay Raise
Will Vanna White be Ryan Seacrest's letter-turner when he takes over Wheel of Fortune in 2024?
According to the TV star, 48, he is hopeful to have White by his side even though she is currently demanding a pay raise.
While speaking at a conference for Fortune magazine, the American Idol host was asked about his new gig and if he's going to "keep" White around going forward.
"Well, so I am going to…" he said before changing his answer, "I’m fortunate enough to take over for the legendary Pat Sajak."
He continued, "Next year, which I am so… My energy’s gonna go up, sir, on that. I’m telling you. I have been the biggest fan of that show forever."
"I love Vanna White. I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her."
On Monday, September 18, Seacrest was back in New York where he visited Good Morning America.
While chatting with the hosts, he shared how he's prepping to take on Sajak's job.
“I’m shouting out the puzzles, and my dog is staring at me,” he quipped. “I’m also practicing the hosting part, too, in my living room. Just to make sure I’ve got the rules down.”
The game show host was also asked what the most challenging part of joining Wheel of Fortune is, to which he said "knowing the letters that are gonna come up so fast. Pat [would say], ‘Yeah, there are two Ts.’ He knows so quickly. I’m like, ‘How does he know about the Ts so fast?’”
As OK! previously reported, Seacrest was elated to find out how he would be taking over the reins.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," he said in a statement. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."