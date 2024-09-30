or
Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts to Singer's Wild Dance Moves at Sabrina Carpenter Concert: Watch

Photo of Selena Gomez and picture of Benny Blanco.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram; MEGA

Selena Gomez enjoyed Sabrina Carpenter's concert from a private suite at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, September 29.

Sept. 30 2024, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez had a blast at the Sabrina Carpenter concert — and she made sure her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, had fun watching from home.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was in a private suite with friends at Madison Square Garden for Carpenter's first New York City show of her Short N' Sweet Tour on Sunday, September 29, when her dance moves went viral after she tagged her man in a video of herself letting loose at the show via Instagram.

selena gomez sabrina carpenter concert dancing video benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez shared a video of herself dancing to Sabrina Carpenter's hit song 'Juno.'

Gomez wore a sparkling black long-sleeved Cong Tri mini dress, white booties and bedazzled tights to the concert, and looked stunning with her brunette hair in voluminous curls.

The Only Murders in the Building actress had nothing to say in the caption of her Instagram upload aside from appearing to dedicate her risqué dance moves to Blanco by simply tagging him in the post.

selena gomez sabrina carpenter concert dancing video benny blanco
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter sold out Madison Square Garden as part of her Short n' Sweet Tour.

While many social media haters raised eyebrows over Gomez's wild dance moves — especially after a clip of her dancing on Emilia Perez costar Édgar Ramirez surfaced online — Blanco proved his relationship was still going strong with a sweet response in the comments section of his girlfriend's post.

"Can’t keep my hands to myself," the music producer declared, referencing Gomez's popular 2015 tune "Hands to Myself."

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram
Selena Gomez

Other stars also chimed in to rave about Gomez's alluring moves in the comments section of her post, as Elnaz Golrokh wrote: "Too hot to handle!🔥❤️🌶️🫠."

The song Gomez had been dancing to was one of Carpenter's latest hits "Juno" — which references the 2007 film under the same name and tells the story of a girl who gets pregnant.

selena gomez sabrina carpenter concert dancing video benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco wasn't at the concert, but enjoyed his girlfriend's content from home.

While the Wizards of Waverly Place star recently opened up about her inability to carry a child on her own, she's made it a point to note she still is eager to become a mother and has every desire to have kids at some point in life, as OK! previously reported.

"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," she revealed in an interview earlier this month. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

selena gomez sabrina carpenter concert dancing video benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating at some point in the middle of 2023.

Although it's admittedly "not necessarily the way [she] envisioned it," Gomez is certain she still wants to be a mom.

"I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that," she noted. "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

Gomez explained: "It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby."

