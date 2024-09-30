Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts to Singer's Wild Dance Moves at Sabrina Carpenter Concert: Watch

Selena Gomez had a blast at the Sabrina Carpenter concert — and she made sure her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, had fun watching from home.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was in a private suite with friends at Madison Square Garden for Carpenter's first New York City show of her Short N' Sweet Tour on Sunday, September 29, when her dance moves went viral after she tagged her man in a video of herself letting loose at the show via Instagram.