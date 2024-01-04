OK Magazine
'Not a Nice Guy': Sally Field Claims Ex Burt Reynolds Refused to Take Her to the 1980 Oscars Because He Was Intimidated by Her Success

sally fields says burt reynolds was jealous of her pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 4 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Was Sally Field’s ex Burt Reynolds jealous of her stardom?

According to the 80 for Brady alum, the former heartthrob — whom she dated on and off during the late ’70s and early ’80s — couldn’t handle her success following the release of 1979’s Norma Rae.

sally fields says burt reynolds was jealous of her
Source: mega

Sally Field has won two Oscars.

The now 77-year-old recalled a moment when she wanted to attend the Cannes Film Festival in support of the film, however, Reynolds belittled the idea.

“He said, ‘You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?'” she stated of his response.

However, this was not where Reynolds' immature behavior stopped, as she remembered how he refused to accompany her to the 1980 Academy Awards, where she won for her role in Norma Rae.

“He really was not a nice guy around me then,” Field noted.

sally fields says burt reynolds was jealous of her
Source: mega

Sally Field and Burt Reynolds began dating after meeting on 'Smokey and the Bandit.'

The star admitted she “didn’t know what to do” about going solo to the 52nd Oscars, but actor and comedian David Steinberg and his then-wife, Judy, came through for The Steel Magnolias star and invited her to tag along with them.

“David said, ‘Well, for God’s sakes, we’ll take you.’ He and Judy made it a big celebration. They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun,” Field spilled.

In addition to her win in 1980, the actress also took home another golden statue in 1985 for Places in the Heart.

As OK! previously reported, a pal of the brunette beauty recently spilled details about her tumultuous relationship with Reynolds.

sally fields says burt reynolds was jealous of her
Source: mega

Sally Field won and Oscar in 1980 for her role in 'Norma Rae.'

The duo met on the set of Smokey and the Bandit and had a passionate five-year love affair.

“Burt was all bluster and bravado, while Sally was more introverted,” an insider shared. “She still carried emotional scars with her. And being a young, single mother, she wasn’t there for Burt 24/7 like he wanted.”

The confidante also touched on how Reynolds grew intimidated by Field’s professional prowess.

“Burt was, frankly, jealous,” they dished. “He believed Hollywood just saw him as an action star who sold popcorn to moviegoers — while Sally was the serious actress in their relationship.”

sally fields says burt reynolds was jealous of her
Source: mega

Sally Field and Burt Reynolds dated on and off from the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Source: OK!
Despite the friction between the two, before Reynolds' death in 2018, he confessed to making mistakes in their relationship.

“I don’t know why I was so stupid,” he noted. “Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up.”

People interviewed Field.

