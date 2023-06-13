Salma Hayek Shows Off Enviable Bikini Body While Out on the Water: Photo
If you've got it, flaunt it!
Salma Hayek kicked off the week on a high note, sharing a snap of her bikini-clad self in a new Instagram post. In the photo, the actress appeared to be on a boat as she showed off her curves and struck a pose.
"Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious," she captioned the shot. "Adore your week, no matter what it brings ❤️." Hayek, 56, also wrote out her words in Spanish.
"Does this woman ever have a bad photo, WOW!" wrote one fan in the comments section, with another penning, "It would never be a grey day looking at you, perfection."
"What is she like 25?! Sheesh!!! 😍😍😍😍😍," quipped a third admirer.
The movie star has always offered a fresh perspective when it comes to beauty and aging.
"[Given] how much mileage I put on my body, and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous. I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly," she previously told InStyle, noting she credits everything to meditation.
The bombshell has also candidly discussed the double standard of trying to maintain a career while getting older.
While the Oscar winner noted that Hollywood is "changing" in terms of giving women an expiration date, she admitted, "But I do still think that, overall, women are still feeling the pressure of making sure they succeed in their 30s."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"In other businesses, for example, everybody is doing so many things so young; all the tech guys are becoming billionaires. And also, the world we’re living with, social media, we are more addicted to immediacy, and we’re losing the capacity to stay present and be patient," Hayek explained to Glamour. "I do feel like young girls have a lot of pressure to succeed fast. I actually think they’re suffering more than my generation."
Despite her success, the Frida lead admitted she was anxious about her future years ago as well.
:"I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair," recalled the star. "If I had said instead to myself, 'Don’t worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it’ll happen."