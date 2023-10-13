Bruce Willis Hasn't Lost His 'Dignity' Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle, Wife Emma Heming Willis Insists
On Friday, October 13, Emma Heming Willis shared an inspiring quote from Dementia Care Specialist Teepa Snow amid husband Bruce Willis’ ongoing frontotemporal dementia battle.
"Dementia doesn't rob someone of their dignity, it is our reaction to them that does," the Instagram graphic read, to which Emma captioned, "I couldn't agree more Teepa."
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two’s upload came as she has been working to raise awareness for dementia ever since the announcement of the action star’s diagnosis in February.
During the September 25, episode of Today, Emma sat down with host Hoda Kotb to discuss her husband’s condition.
When asked if the Die Hard actor is aware of his declining health, the model shared, "It's hard to know."
"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," Emma added, who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce, 68. "It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."
"To finally understand what was happening so that I could be into the acceptance of what is — it doesn't make it any less painful, but ... just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier," the entrepreneur continued, noting that the official diagnosis was a "blessing and a curse."
As for the relationship between her and Bruce, she explained she sees herself as a "care partner" rather than a "caretaker."
"It's important for care partners to look after themselves so that they can be the best care partner for the person they're caring for," she explained.
She also shared that for her two young girls their father’s condition has been a learning process.
"It's teaching them so much and how to care and love, and it's really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness," she stated.
During another recent interview with Bruce’s dear friend Glenn Gordon Caron, the television creator gave an update on how the disease has affected the Moonrise Kingdom alum’s body.
In a recent interview with The New York Post, Caron, 69, explained that Bruce is "not totally verbal" as the neurological disorder continues to attack his body.
The producer discussed how he worked to put one of Bruce’s most successful projects Moonlighting on Hulu for the world to see him at his best.
"I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that," Caron said. "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited."
"The process [to get Moonlighting onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people," he noted, adding, "I know it means a lot to him."