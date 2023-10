Gymnast Mary Lou Retton on a 'Path to Recovery' After 'Fighting for Her Life' in Scary Health Battle

"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured. We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!" the page detailed.

At the time of her post the fund had raised $5,805 of the $50,000 goal she set. One day later, the fund had reached a whopping $192,216.