Gymnast Mary Lou Retton on a 'Path to Recovery' After 'Fighting for Her Life' in Scary Health Battle
Mary Lou Retton’s condition is improving!
On Saturday, October 14, the Olympic gymnast’s daughter McKenna Lane Kelley shared an uplifting update about her mother’s illness after the family announced Retton was in the ICU fighting pneumonia.
"We're thrilled to share some uplifting news. Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered," she began. "Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!”
Kelley continued: “Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing. Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's beginning to respond to treatments."
"Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support," she concluded.
The message came after the brood posted on social media asking for help with the athlete’s medical bills as she faced this horrible health battle.
"Please consider helping our mom and family out! And most importantly please continue to pray!" Kelley wrote on her Instagram Story October 10, along with a link to a spotfund.
"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured. We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!" the page detailed.
At the time of her post the fund had raised $5,805 of the $50,000 goal she set. One day later, the fund had reached a whopping $192,216.
Despite this support, Retton’s other daughter Shayla Schrepfer shared that the gymnastics legend was still struggling.
"She's still fighting," she said via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11. "It's going to be a day-by-day process, and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries as we want to keep the details between her and our family right now."
"She is being treated by the best of the best professionals here," Schrepfer added. "And it has been such a blessing to have their hands on her. So please continue the prayers. We cannot thank you enough for the love and support you guys have shown."
She then thanked everyone for their generous gifts.
"My sisters and I are overwhelmed," she said. "We didn't even realize that there's so many people out there that love her just as much as we do. And it's been a really hard time for our family, so just seeing that people love her like that, and are showing her that support, it's just meant the world to us and to her."