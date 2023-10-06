Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Leaves Hospital, Looks Thin After Suffering From a 'Bad Infection'
Jamie Spears is on the mend after a "bad infection" led to him being hospitalized.
On Thursday, October 5, photographers caught Britney Spears' father outside his Louisiana home, but the patriarch looked thinner than usual.
As OK! reported, Jamie, 71, was reportedly in the hospital for weeks and underwent surgery after an infection led to him becoming "severely ill." Meanwhile, another publication claimed he was currently in an outpatient facility.
Jamie has suffered quite a few health scares over the years, most recently having to be hospitalized for a kidney infection that likely stemmed from knee replacement surgery. An insider claimed the medical woes have caused him to lose over 25 pounds.
Britney — who was recently on vacation in French Polynesia with friends — hasn't commented on the scary situation, as she's been estranged with her dad for years after he became her conservator for 13 years.
While the singer, 41, has publicized her outrage toward her dad through social media posts, she'll also likely address their feud in her memoir, The Woman in Me, which debuts on Tuesday, October 24.
"Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books Jennifer Bergstrom stated of the book in an announcement. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last."
The "Toxic" singer is also expected to dish on her romances with exes such as Justin Timberlake, 41, and Colin Farrell, 47, who reportedly urged her to exclude them from her tales.
"They were all young and stupid and did some wild things in their past that in today’s culture could definitely be considered indefensible and get you canceled," an insider explained earlier this year. "They want Britney to leave the past in the past. If she doesn’t, they have their own stories to tell."
However, the pop star didn't waver, as the source said, "Britney stands by her recollections. She kept detailed diaries."
Though the release date for the tome is rapidly approaching, she's yet to do any interviews — and for good reason.
"The way Britney and her handlers see it, her posts and videos on Instagram are promoting the book. Her handlers think Britney might be too unstable to handle a full-blown sit-down and would do or say something that would freak everybody out," one source told a news outlet. "She’s had bad media experiences and is wary of the lights and camera in her face."
Page Six obtained the photos of Jamie outside his home, while People claimed he was in an outpatient facility.