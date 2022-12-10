Samantha Markle Insists 'Manipulative' Sister Meghan Markle 'Lied To' Her Daughter Ashleigh Hale About Wedding Snub

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, the latter spilled some secrets about her family drama — but of course, estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is claiming the Duchess of Sussex's words were deceitful.

In one episode, the Suits alum explained that despite not having a close relationship with Samantha, she bonded with Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who has kept her distance from her mother since she started trashing Meghan. (Ashleigh was raised by her grandparents and didn't reconnect with Samantha until 2007.)