Royal Family Made Meghan Markle Cut Off Friends & Family Before Wedding To Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may have known royal life was going to be more difficult than she first thought before marrying Prince Harry.

In the third episode of the tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which dropped the first part on Thursday, December 8, the Suits alum revealed she was advised to make some difficult decisions ahead of her 2018 wedding — such as allowing her communication with loved ones to be managed and even having to disinvite certain people in order to not "embarrass" the family she was about to join.