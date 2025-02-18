Sami Sheen Calls Mom Denise Richards 'Beautiful' While Celebrating Actress' 54th Birthday With a Low-Key Pizza Party at Home: Photos
Sami Sheen honored her famous mama, Denise Richards, when the actress turned 54 on Monday, February 17.
The day after the birthday, the 20-year-old posted photos from the party, where they made their own pizzas and enjoyed ice cream at home with friends.
"Celebrating my mom <3," the OnlyFans star captioned the Instagram upload, which also showed sister Lola Sheen, 19, and Denise cuddled up to a small dog.
Another slide in the set featured the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum blowing out the candles she had in her ice cream sundae alongside the words, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mom. I love you so much."
Fans left their well wishes in the comments section of the post.
"This is so sweet happy birthday mama Denise🥳❤️," one admirer wrote, while another penned, "Looks like a great celebration filled with love and warmth and happiness as it should be!❤️❤️."
Denise welcomed Sami and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.
She also adopted daughter Eloise in 2011, and in 2018, the stunning star married Aaron Phypers, 52.
As OK! reported, fans will get an inside look at the blended family's dynamic when Denise Richards & Her Wild Things premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, March 4.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I'm trying to just balance everything," Denise explained in one of the first trailers for the series. "I'm an actress, wife, the Hollywood thing and I'm a mom."
"Being a parent in the public eye and in Hollywood is really hard, especially when your mom and dad are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen," she acknowledged to her two eldest daughters. "I guess you have a f----- up mom and a f----- up dad...and we've got f----- up kids now. I'm kidding!"
"I'm trying to just keep the family together and these girls make it so f------ hard," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confessed in another scene. "People think it gets so much easier when they're older. It gets harder. There's no d--- a-- handbook for it either, that's for sure."
Sami has grown a fanbase of her own after launching an account on OnlyFans.
At first, her famous father, 59, didn't approve of the scandalous gig, but he wound up coming around on the idea.
"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," he explained in an interview of his initial disapproval. "I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’"
"She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," the Emmy winner continued. "I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."