Charlie Sheen 'Concerned' About Daughter Sami 'Turning Into a Hot Mess' After Joining OnlyFans: 'No One Can Tell Her What to Do'
Charlie Sheen's past may be coming back to haunt him.
According to insiders, the sitcom star has been highly concerned about the choices his daughter Sami Sheen has been making — especially the 19-year-old's decision to become a content creator on the risqué social media platform OnlyFans.
"Charlie's attempting to be supportive and not judge Sami, but he's very concerned. He's losing sleep over his precious girl turning into a hot mess," an insider explained.
Because Charlie had quite a tumultuous past of his own, he knows it will be challenging to tame his mini-me. "Sami follows the beat of her own drum," the source spilled. "No one can tell her what to do."
Amid the Wall Street actor's concerns for Sami, sources close to Charlie say he's put the blame on his ex-wife Denise Richards — with whom he also shares daughter Lola Sheen, 18 — for supporting their child's raunchy endeavor.
"Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career," an insider said of the situation.
In a vast comparison to Charlie's feelings about Sami taking her clothes off for money, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has taken a more positive approach – even going on to join the website herself.
"My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," she explained.
"You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there's no difference other than you actually own the content," Denise said, defending her daughter.
Charlie may have one other crazy situation on his hands, as Sami recently made a bombshell confession on TikTok that she was trying to quit vaping in order to get a plastic surgery procedure. "I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this m-----------," she confessed of her vaping pen.
"I think me getting my b---- done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that," she continued. "I'm so scared, and I don't know how I'm going to live without this thing. It's really sad. My whole life revolves around it."
Star spoke with sources close to Sheen.