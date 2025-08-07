Sami Sheen Claims She 'Almost Got S-- Trafficked' While Out With Her Friend: 'So Weird'

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen just dropped a shocking story about a late-night outing that took a terrifying turn. “Bro, I think I almost got s-- trafficked tonight. My friend and I were at this restaurant pretty late, we didn’t leave until midnight,” the 21-year-old social media personality shared in a TikTok video posted on Monday, August 4. “And [when] we were leaving, we were in the parking lot taking photos," she added.

The OnlyFans model — daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards — said she and her friend had only been snapping pics in the parking lot for about “five minutes” before a random guy came up to them “asking for money.”

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen said a man asked her and her friend for money while they were taking pictures.

Sami recalled she looked away and calmly replied, “Sorry, I don’t have any cash on me.” But the man wasn’t taking no for an answer. According to her, he kept pushing and offered digital options, including Venmo or Zelle.

Things then escalated after she declined his offer. “I turn my head, and there is another man in front of us. And the second I saw this man. I had the worst feeling in my stomach that I’m like, get the f--- away from him right now,” she said, explaining that her friend seemed to feel the same.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The OnlyFans star and her friend ran to their car, locked the doors and drove away.

The guy then asked if they spoke Spanish, which they don’t. “He was asking other stuff but I couldn’t understand what he was saying and then he [started] to reach into his back pocket,” Sami recounted. “So I reached into my purse and [pulled] out my pepper spray. And I open that b----.”

Although she never saw what the guy was reaching for, Sami and her friend Grace wasted no time getting into her car and locking the doors. “We debriefed it the whole ride home because that was so weird. I feel like they’re working together, I don’t know,” she recalled. “We looked through the photos and this man was watching us the whole time.” “I’m usually very aware of my surroundings and I did not notice this man,” Sami added. “So I guess this is your sign to be even more aware and more careful and try to trust your gut because even if it was harmless, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Source: @samisheen/Instagram At the time, Sami Sheen grabbed her pepper spray when the second man reached into his pocket.

She also appeared to include photos from that traumatic night on Instagram, showing her and her pal partying — along with a shot that looked like the same parking lot she mentioned.

The chilling encounter comes not long after Sami went on a separate TikTok rant about why she doesn't love living in L.A. “I will meet such an attractive man, and hit it off. We have great chemistry. We’re vibing. But then, I found out he does cocaine, and he is on cocaine while I’m talking to him. I don’t understand. I feel like it happened overnight. I’m now the odd one out, because I’m one of the few people who doesn’t do it when I go to parties,” she vented.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram In a TikTok video, Sami Sheen said drug use is 'crazy' and 'not cool.'