Sami Sheen Claims She 'Almost Got S-- Trafficked' While Out With Her Friend: 'So Weird'
Sami Sheen just dropped a shocking story about a late-night outing that took a terrifying turn.
“Bro, I think I almost got s-- trafficked tonight. My friend and I were at this restaurant pretty late, we didn’t leave until midnight,” the 21-year-old social media personality shared in a TikTok video posted on Monday, August 4.
“And [when] we were leaving, we were in the parking lot taking photos," she added.
The OnlyFans model — daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards — said she and her friend had only been snapping pics in the parking lot for about “five minutes” before a random guy came up to them “asking for money.”
Sami recalled she looked away and calmly replied, “Sorry, I don’t have any cash on me.”
But the man wasn’t taking no for an answer. According to her, he kept pushing and offered digital options, including Venmo or Zelle.
Things then escalated after she declined his offer.
“I turn my head, and there is another man in front of us. And the second I saw this man. I had the worst feeling in my stomach that I’m like, get the f--- away from him right now,” she said, explaining that her friend seemed to feel the same.
The guy then asked if they spoke Spanish, which they don’t.
“He was asking other stuff but I couldn’t understand what he was saying and then he [started] to reach into his back pocket,” Sami recounted. “So I reached into my purse and [pulled] out my pepper spray. And I open that b----.”
Although she never saw what the guy was reaching for, Sami and her friend Grace wasted no time getting into her car and locking the doors.
“We debriefed it the whole ride home because that was so weird. I feel like they’re working together, I don’t know,” she recalled. “We looked through the photos and this man was watching us the whole time.”
“I’m usually very aware of my surroundings and I did not notice this man,” Sami added. “So I guess this is your sign to be even more aware and more careful and try to trust your gut because even if it was harmless, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
She also appeared to include photos from that traumatic night on Instagram, showing her and her pal partying — along with a shot that looked like the same parking lot she mentioned.
The chilling encounter comes not long after Sami went on a separate TikTok rant about why she doesn't love living in L.A.
“I will meet such an attractive man, and hit it off. We have great chemistry. We’re vibing. But then, I found out he does cocaine, and he is on cocaine while I’m talking to him. I don’t understand. I feel like it happened overnight. I’m now the odd one out, because I’m one of the few people who doesn’t do it when I go to parties,” she vented.
She didn’t hold back, calling drug use “crazy” and “not cool.”
That bold opinion hit social media not long after news broke of her mom Denise’s messy split from husband Aaron Phypers, who publicly accused the actress of substance abuse.
“For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls 'Vitamin D' or 'white chestnuts'), mixed with Adderall and tequila," he alleged in a letter sent to friends and family. "Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years. She's no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter."