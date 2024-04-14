Sami Sheen, 20, Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Aiden David at Coachella After Couple's OnlyFans Debut: Watch
Sami Sheen and Aiden David are heating up the desert!
On Saturday, April 13, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards shared a post, where she passionately kissed her boyfriend while at Coachella.
In the upload, the brunette beauty, 20, wore a brown bikini top, brown skirt and a studded belt, while the 23-year-old stepped out wearing no shirt, printed shorts and a black hat.
Sami’s pink lipstick was visible on Aiden’s neck and cheek as the duo shared a smooch at the crowded venue.
As OK! previously reported, the young couple recently shared their first OnlyFans collab to Sami’s account, which she promoted via Instagram.
"Did u like it?" Sami wrote alongside the mirror selfie of her and Aiden locking lips post-shower in matching white towels, as she linked out to her profile on the adult site.
“The collab you've been waiting for drops this Tuesday ;),” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, before releasing the content.
She later explained what the post included, saying, “Just wanna clarify that my B/G collab does NOT consist of any s-- tapes. Not sure where people are getting that info from but it's wrong!!! just don't want any subs getting mad at me for false advertisement.”
While Sami has found a lot of success through OnlyFans, she's also received backlash for joining the site at just 18 years old.
Sami’s mother recently went on Nick Viall's “The Viall Files” podcast, where Denise spoke about how she sees parallels between the pushback Sami has gotten to the hate she faced during the height of her fame.
"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she said. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."
Denise added: "When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too.”
"Then after that, you're perceived as a s-- symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'" she explained.