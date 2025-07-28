Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Reveals Mental Health Struggles as Reality Star's Divorce From Aaron Phypers Explodes

As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences." He listed his date of separation from the famous actress as July 4 and asked for spousal support, his motorcycle and power tools.

The spousal support Phypers requested is to help fund his lifestyle, which he claims costs over $105K per month.

While Richards has yet to release an official statement, an insider previously revealed she was surprised by the filing and doesn’t “fully understand” what's happening between them.

“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce, and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” they dished. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”