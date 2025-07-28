Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Reveals Mental Health Struggles as Reality Star's Divorce From Aaron Phypers Explodes
As Denise Richards’ split from husband Aaron Phypers gets more contentious, her daughter Sami Sheen revealed she's going through it.
“Nothing aggravates me more than when someone’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so OCD, I need to keep my room clean and organized,’” the 21-year-old shared on a TikTok video on July 26.
Sami Sheen Has OCD
“Alright, well I’m so OCD that even if I buy something from the grocery store that day and I read the expiration date over and over and over and over and over again, somehow, I will convince myself it’s a fake expiration date and it’s actually expired a year ago,” she continued as she explained her issues.
“And if I eat it, I’m going to get violently ill,” Sheen added. “So, I have to throw it away and starve.”
She captioned the clip: “So fun! #ocd.”
Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce From Denise Richards
As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences." He listed his date of separation from the famous actress as July 4 and asked for spousal support, his motorcycle and power tools.
The spousal support Phypers requested is to help fund his lifestyle, which he claims costs over $105K per month.
While Richards has yet to release an official statement, an insider previously revealed she was surprised by the filing and doesn’t “fully understand” what's happening between them.
“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce, and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” they dished. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”
Denise Richards Claimed Aaron Phypers Abused Her
In the wake of their split, Richards was granted a restraining order against Phypers on July 16 after she accused him of domestic violence.
“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” Richards claimed in court documents.
She also alleged he would “threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”
Phypers, in turn, claimed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was cheating on him for months, which left him feeling "crushed."
Sami Sheen Discussed Toxic Relationships Prior to Denise's Divorce
Days before the news of their divorce broke, Sheen had taken to TikTok to share a post about toxic relationships.
“If you’re dating someone toxic but you don’t really know if they’re toxic — like deep down you know — but you’re like, ‘Is it that bad? I can look past this,’” she shared. "'He’s so good to me some days but then other days he treats me like s---.’”
“You have to ask yourself, if you had a daughter, and she was dating a man like this, what would you tell her?” she asked. “Boom — you’d tell her to break up with him, block him, move on.”