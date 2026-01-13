'Terrified' Sami Sheen Admits She's Fearful of Dating 'Scary' and Violent Men: 'How Could Someone Want to Hurt a Woman?'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Sami Sheen is wondering why some men become violent during intimate relations with women — something that she has unfortunately been a victim of several times throughout her life.
The OnlyFans creator, 21, took to TikTok to give her two cents on the subject in a video posted on January 5.
The starlet, who is the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, questioned why men become aggressive with their behavior.
"It's really scary, and it's not fun, and it makes me never wanna be intimate with another man ever again," she began. "I think they don't even realize what they're doing is not okay."
"It's really traumatic, and it's happened to me so many times. It'll be the sweetest guy ever, and then in bed, it's just — I'm terrified, and I'm not having fun," Sami shared. "It's the worst experience ever."
Sami Sheen Opened Up About Her 'Traumatic' Dating Experiences
Sami added that several "really, really bad experiences" have left her "literally traumatized" and "scared" of males.
The model then explained that she had to personally tell her dates to ask her for her consent before doing any certain romantic moves.
"You can't do that. That's not OK, and I don't like that you need to ask me if that's OK," she recalled having to advise her dates.
Sami Sheen Says She Doesn't Trust Men
"How could someone want to hurt a woman like that? Is it not sexy to them to be gentle with a woman? Like, why are we so violent? Why? What is hot about that?" Sami wondered in her TikTok.
"I don't want to do anything with another man for a really long time. I'm genuinely scared. I don't trust any of them," she said.
"Consent is s---, let’s start asking for it!!!" she captioned the video.
In July 2025, she called out bad behavior from men in another TikTok video. “If you’re dating someone toxic but you don’t really know if they’re toxic — like deep down you know — but you’re like, ‘Is it that bad? I can look past this. He’s so good to me some days but then other days he treats me like s---,’” she said.
She dropped the little pearl of wisdom just days before the news hit that Denise, 54, was splitting from estranged husband Aaron Phypers,
“You have to ask yourself, if you had a daughter, and she was dating a man like this, what would you tell her?” she asked. “Boom — you’d tell her to break up with him, block him, move on," Sami went on.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.