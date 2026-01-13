or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > sami sheen
OK LogoNEWS

'Terrified' Sami Sheen Admits She's Fearful of Dating 'Scary' and Violent Men: 'How Could Someone Want to Hurt a Woman?'

image of of sami sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen shared in a vulnerable TikTok how she's scared of dating violent and aggressive men.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen is wondering why some men become violent during intimate relations with women — something that she has unfortunately been a victim of several times throughout her life.

The OnlyFans creator, 21, took to TikTok to give her two cents on the subject in a video posted on January 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @samisheen/TikTok

Sami Sheen spoke about consent in her candid TikTok.

The starlet, who is the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, questioned why men become aggressive with their behavior.

"It's really scary, and it's not fun, and it makes me never wanna be intimate with another man ever again," she began. "I think they don't even realize what they're doing is not okay."

"It's really traumatic, and it's happened to me so many times. It'll be the sweetest guy ever, and then in bed, it's just — I'm terrified, and I'm not having fun," Sami shared. "It's the worst experience ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen Opened Up About Her 'Traumatic' Dating Experiences

image of sami sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

The model said she experienced trauma from her past dates.

Sami added that several "really, really bad experiences" have left her "literally traumatized" and "scared" of males.

The model then explained that she had to personally tell her dates to ask her for her consent before doing any certain romantic moves.

"You can't do that. That's not OK, and I don't like that you need to ask me if that's OK," she recalled having to advise her dates.

MORE ON:
sami sheen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen Says She Doesn't Trust Men

image of sami sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

'Consent is s---, let’s start asking for it,' Sami Sheen captioned her clip.

"How could someone want to hurt a woman like that? Is it not sexy to them to be gentle with a woman? Like, why are we so violent? Why? What is hot about that?" Sami wondered in her TikTok.

"I don't want to do anything with another man for a really long time. I'm genuinely scared. I don't trust any of them," she said.

"Consent is s---, let’s start asking for it!!!" she captioned the video.

image of Charlie sheen and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Sami Sheen is the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen.

In July 2025, she called out bad behavior from men in another TikTok video. “If you’re dating someone toxic but you don’t really know if they’re toxic — like deep down you know — but you’re like, ‘Is it that bad? I can look past this. He’s so good to me some days but then other days he treats me like s---,’” she said.

She dropped the little pearl of wisdom just days before the news hit that Denise, 54, was splitting from estranged husband Aaron Phypers,

“You have to ask yourself, if you had a daughter, and she was dating a man like this, what would you tell her?” she asked. “Boom — you’d tell her to break up with him, block him, move on," Sami went on.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.