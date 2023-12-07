Sami Sheen, 19, Flaunts Her 'New Rack' After Plastic Surgery: Photos
Sami Sheen is feeling confident and cute after her recent plastic surgery.
On Thursday, December 7, the 19-year-old daughter of exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards shared photos of herself via Instagram for the first time since getting a "new rack" last month.
"Date night @sisigizz 🍜," Sami captioned the carousel of images from her and a friend's enjoyable time eating noodles together.
Her enlarged chest area was hard to miss, as Sami's newest accessories nearly popped through her white tank top — which she paired with low-rise, cargo-styled blue jeans, an oversized camouflage jacket and small hoop earrings.
The OnlyFans model had her blonde locks slicked back in a half-up, half-down hairdo, as she posed inside of a grocery store and a ramen restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif.
Sami's 154,000 Instagram followers had mixed reactions after seeing her implants for the first time, and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
"Whyyyyyyyy would she do that 😢," one person asked, seemingly in regard to her decision to undergo plastic surgery at a young age, while another critic wrote: "You'll still have to get them redone every ten years or so cause implants don't last forever. Also be aware of b----- implant illness. My friend got her's done and her body rejected them and had to take them out."
Others gushed over the social media personality, with one fan stating, "you’re very pretty Sami," and another adding, "stunningly gorgeous as always."
Sami hasn't tried to hide her decision to have the surgical procedure in the slightest, as she has been documenting nearly the entire process for the internet to see.
"Guess who got a new rack today," the famous offspring wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 15, alongside a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown and surgical cap.
Later in the evening, Sami updated her fans via Snapchat, informing them she had started to feel a bit of discomfort.
"This is so uncomfy holy h---. Feels like the implants are in my armpits and the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," the L.A. native candidly confessed. "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake it is not fun. Idk how to explain it but I just feel like the implants are gonna rip off of me."
Prior to having surgery, Sami's mother warned her daughter to be certain this was what she wanted before officially pulling the trigger.
"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they were] when I was 19," Denise said during an interview at the end of October, concluding: "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"