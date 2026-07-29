VIDEOS Sami Sheen Wows in Red Thong Bikini as She Frolics in the Ocean After Plastic Surgery Transformation: Watch Source: MEGA;@samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen danced around in a tiny bikini that showed off her plastic surgery. Olivia Callanan July 29 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sami Sheen showed off her wild side! On Wednesday, July 29, the 22-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen shared two videos of herself frolicking in and out of the water at night.

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Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen wore a barely-there bikini for the videos.

Wearing a micro thong bikini that showed off her toned abs and perfect cleavage, she danced around to Bonnie Tyler’s "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and ABBA’s "Lay All Your Love on Me," while lying in the sand. She captioned the videos, “my head hurts” and “it’s a full moon tonight!!!," and her fans could not get enough of the clips, sharing their praises in the comment section.

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'Sami You’re Killing It With These'

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen's fans told her how 'perfect' she looked.

"Stunning Young Lady," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Sami you’re killing it with these hehe." "I didn’t know it was possible to be this perfect," a third said. A fourth gushed, "You’ve been living your best life lately."

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The 'Big Procedure'

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen was open about her b----- augmentation back in April 2025.

In a TikTok video from April 6, 2025, which has since been deleted, Sami opened up about all the cosmetic procedures that she has undergone. Referring to her b----- augmentation as the "big procedure," she shared that she had gotten "the girls done." "They're finally dropped and settled in. I feel like I could have gone bigger, and I really wish I'd gone bigger. When the time comes to get them redone, I'm definitely going bigger, and I think I'm going to go over the muscle so they look a little more natural," she added. Then on June 3 of the same year, she answered a fan's question about her b----- augmentation via Instagram. On her Instagram Story, she confirmed that she got moderate profile 350cc silicone implants inserted under the muscle to achieve natural-looking results.

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'If I Had Daddy’s Money, I Would Own It'

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen shared recently that her father, Charlie Sheen, has not given her any money in 'over four years.'