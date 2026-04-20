Sami Sheen Spills Out of Plunging Hot Pink Bathing Suit in Palm Springs: Photos

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Sami Sheen turned up the heat with a racy new Instagram post. Denise Richards’ daughter, 22, popped out of a low-cut, hot pink bathing suit in pictures posted on Monday, April 20. Sheen sat on her heels on an outdoor sofa as she mugged for the camera, with her long red hair cascading down her shoulders. She paired her sultry swim look with a silver cross necklace, chunky hoop earrings and a stack of bracelets. Her arms, filled with tattoos, were on full display.

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Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen popped out of a hot pink bathing suit.

“🌺,” she captioned her Instagram post, which was captured in Palm Springs, Calif. Sheen is no stranger to a risqué social media share. Earlier in April, she popped out of a sparkly pink triangle-shaped top and drawstring joggers exposing her bellybutton piercing. The 22-year-old sported cotton-candy pink hair as she flashed a smile for the camera. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she splashed around in the ocean, rocking a plunging, sheer dress with cutouts on the sides. “Happy festival szn 🎀 i miss my pink hair,” she wrote in the caption.

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Sami Sheen Wanted a 'BBL' for Her 22nd Birthday

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen lounged outdoors in Palm Springs.

In March, the OnlyFans creator revealed she was eyeing plastic surgery for her 22nd birthday. "Still wishing for a BBL. Cheers to 22," she wrote on a photo of herself about to blow out a candle on an ice cream sundae.

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Inside Sami Sheen's Previous Plastic Surgery Procedures

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen is Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter.

Sheen — who has also received rhinoplasty, veneers, lip injections and a b----- augmentation — has also been open about wanting to change some of her tatttoos. "I realized it's not realistic for me to remove every single tattoo on my body, because that's gonna take two f------ years, and it's gonna be painful, and I'm gonna have scars, and I'm not gonna be able to go in the sun," she said in a TikTok this February. "It's just not gonna look good, and I don't wanna deal with that.”

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen admitted she hides tattoos on her arms.