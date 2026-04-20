or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > sami sheen
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sami Sheen Spills Out of Plunging Hot Pink Bathing Suit in Palm Springs: Photos

Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen flaunted her curves more two years after going under the knife.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 20 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen turned up the heat with a racy new Instagram post.

Denise Richards’ daughter, 22, popped out of a low-cut, hot pink bathing suit in pictures posted on Monday, April 20.

Sheen sat on her heels on an outdoor sofa as she mugged for the camera, with her long red hair cascading down her shoulders. She paired her sultry swim look with a silver cross necklace, chunky hoop earrings and a stack of bracelets. Her arms, filled with tattoos, were on full display.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sami Sheen popped out of a hot pink bathing suit.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen popped out of a hot pink bathing suit.

“🌺,” she captioned her Instagram post, which was captured in Palm Springs, Calif.

Sheen is no stranger to a risqué social media share. Earlier in April, she popped out of a sparkly pink triangle-shaped top and drawstring joggers exposing her bellybutton piercing. The 22-year-old sported cotton-candy pink hair as she flashed a smile for the camera. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she splashed around in the ocean, rocking a plunging, sheer dress with cutouts on the sides.

“Happy festival szn 🎀 i miss my pink hair,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen Wanted a 'BBL' for Her 22nd Birthday

Image of Sami Sheen lounged outdoors in Palm Springs.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen lounged outdoors in Palm Springs.

In March, the OnlyFans creator revealed she was eyeing plastic surgery for her 22nd birthday.

"Still wishing for a BBL. Cheers to 22," she wrote on a photo of herself about to blow out a candle on an ice cream sundae.

MORE ON:
sami sheen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sami Sheen's Previous Plastic Surgery Procedures

Image of Sami Sheen is Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter.

Sheen — who has also received rhinoplasty, veneers, lip injections and a b----- augmentation — has also been open about wanting to change some of her tatttoos.

"I realized it's not realistic for me to remove every single tattoo on my body, because that's gonna take two f------ years, and it's gonna be painful, and I'm gonna have scars, and I'm not gonna be able to go in the sun," she said in a TikTok this February. "It's just not gonna look good, and I don't wanna deal with that.”

Image of Sami Sheen admitted she hides tattoos on her arms.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen admitted she hides tattoos on her arms.

Instead, Sheen is eager to get “really, really, really good tattoos" on top of the old ones she doesn’t like anymore.

"I know summer is coming up and I'm gonna be in a bikini all the time, and I hate showing my arms," she said at the time. "I'm always in a baggy T-shirt that covers my tattoos or in a long sleeve. I just want to be fully confident, and my tattoos are my biggest insecurity. I just want to be really confident for the summer and for Coachella and just everything where I want to show off my arms. I'm always hiding my arms, and I hate it so much."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.