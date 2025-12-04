Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Married! New Mom Weds Justin May With Several 'Jersey Shore' Costars in Attendance: Insider

Article continues below advertisement

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is a married woman! According to a Thursday, December 4, report, the reality star and fiancé Justin May recently tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ. It was reported that several of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars were in attendance, though it's unclear if that included her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Justin May recently married, claimed a new report.

Fans may be able to get a glimpse at the nuptials, as cameras were reportedly rolling at the fancy shindig. Giancola and her man got engaged in 2024 — which was captured on the MTV series — and welcomed their first child this August. The two first started dating in 2021.

The Reality Star Opened Up on Infertility

Source: @mtv/youtube An insider claimed some of her 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' costars attended the celebration.

Giancola was candid about her infertility and endometriosis struggle on the show, where she even let the cameras film her as she gave herself shots for the IVF process. The reality star noted she had no hesitation about welcoming a child before they tied the knot despite critics. "I'm so secure in this relationship that for me, it's not my priority to get married," Giancola spilled. "Every year you get older, your eggs diminish. So for me, I just want to do what he have to now before it's too late to have children."

Sammi Giancola Announced Her Pregnancy in February

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram The reality star welcomed their first child in August after struggling with infertility.

Giancola shared the happy news via Instagram in February, writing, "We’ve been keeping a little secret... ✨ Baby May Due August 2025 ✨🤰🏻." "After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" she gushed alongside an image of the sonogram. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram The duo named their baby Vincent Keith.