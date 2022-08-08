Samuel Affleck Debuts Fresh New Haircut During Father-Son Outing With Ben
Doting dad Ben Affleck spent some quality time with his only son, taking the 10-year-old along with him as he filled his car up with gas.
The A-lister's son, Samuel, showed off his fresh new cut as the two made their way around the gas station. Matching his dad in a casual outfit, Samuel rocked much shorter hair than the long locks he has been seen with in recent years, as seen in photos.
Affleck flashed his marriage band as he kept his kiddo, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, close with one arm wrapped around Samuel's shoulder as they walked passed the paparazzi.
The handsome hunk appeared to also clean up for the father-son duo's day out, as he has been looking better than ever after tying the knot with new wife Jennifer Lopez last month.
Speaking of the newlywed bombshell, JLo also stepped out at around the same time as her hubby and stepson, looking as fabulous as ever while leaving a studio. Stunning in a white, long sleeve crop top and matching wide cargo-style pants, Lopez flashed her pearly whites as the camera.
The family's separate outings come on the heels of their recent trip to Paris, where the blended brood was able to bond following Affleck and Lopez's surprise nuptials in Sin City.
Aside from taking their kiddos on their lavish trip across the globe, the famous couple was even joined by some of their kiddos when they said "I Do," but, Affleck's daughter Violet, 16, opted out of being there for her dad's milestone moment.
(Affleck’s daughter Seraphina, 13, and Lopez's daughter, Emme, 14, were the only two children in attendance in Las Vegas.)
Despite Garner and Affleck having maintained a healthy coparenting relationship following their split, Violet decided to stay home with the 13 Going on 30 actress. "Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” one well-placed Hollywood source dished.
Nevertheless, Violet still has love for her stepmom. Though the famous offspring wasn't with Bennifer 2.0 in Las Vegas, she joined the family on their Parisian getaway, where Violet was seen embracing the "On The Floor" songstress with a smile plastered on her face.