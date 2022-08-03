Hunkier Then Ever! Hunkier Then Ever: Ben Affleck Shows Off Buff Arms — See The Photos
Ben Affleck has that newlywed glow! The actor arrived on set of his untitled Nike film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, looking renewed following his whirlwind European honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez.
As seen in photos, Affleck showcased his buff arms in a grey t-shirt representing his hometown of Boston while rocking a laid back pair of jeans and a black backpack. While arriving to the movie shoot, the handsome hunk puffed on a cigarette and clutched a can of Dr. Pepper.
The Argo star's Parisian getaway — where he appeared to get lots of rest while also having an emotional moment with his new wife — with appears to have done him some good, as Affleck seemed to be in great spirits ahead of a long day of work.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez were joined by some of their children on the romantic trip following their shocking Las Vegas marriage ceremony on July 16.
Prior to their intimate wedding, the Hollywood power couple reportedly opted to not sign a prenuptial agreement, as Lopez feels her love for her rekindled flame is "unconditional."
Now, should the Good Will Hunting actor and the "On The Floor" vocalist ever split, Affleck will be entitled to half of her nearly $400 million fortune. The Oscar winner's net worth clocks in at a modest $150 million.
However, it looks like Bennifer 2.0 isn't mirroring their 2000s relationship to a T, so their romance hopefully won't end with a breakup. "Ben's grown up an awful lot in the 18 years since they first split," an insider revealed of the couple's renewed love after splitting in 2004.
Affleck's more laid-back attitude has been a welcomed change for Lopez. "He doesn't have that same need to show off or do things on such a big scale anymore and that's helped to balance Jennifer out in that regard," the insider explained. "She gets a lot more pleasure out of the simple, smaller things than she used to."
Affleck and Lopez will be continuing the celebration of their marriage with a large ceremony at the Deep Water star's 87-acre estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, in the coming months.
