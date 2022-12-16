Britney Spears Goes Completely Nude While Pushing Breasts Together In Most Shocking NSFW Post Yet
Britney Spears is leaving nothing up to the imagination.
In the late hours of Thursday, December 15, the princess of pop shocked her fans with NSFW content, posing completely nude in two social media uploads, one of which consisted of her rocking a straw beach hat and nothing else.
Spears — who wed Sam Asghari in June of this year — first shared a carousel of her posing completely naked as she pressed her breasts together with her hands. Giving her more than 41.6 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her chest and toned tummy, Spears looked directly at the camera in the photos, which cut her off right before her intimate area was visible, while using emojis to cover her nipples.
The second upload featured Spears' hair pulled back and a tan hat with a ban on her head.
Naturally, her fans had a field day over the content, rushing to the comments section to discuss her latest bizarre behavior and the theory that she is not running her own social accounts.
"Her eyes say she’s not ok. Brit is not free and whoever has this account only serves to Publicly shame her," insisted one user, while another added, "Whoever is running this page is purposely trying to make Britney look unhinged to prevent her from being free. Britney hates her family and yet she gave an ad? No. Makes me wonder WHO is running this page."
A third wrote, "Who ever is doing this is trying to make Britney look….more crazy," with a fourth commenting, "Her eyes look so empty. All of this feels so wrong dude idk."
There has been growing concern for Spears' wellbeing ever since she was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021. Despite being given back control of her life, the "Toxic" singer's questionable content and rants are leaving many to wonder what's really going on behind closed doors.
Not only are her photos worrying her fans, but also leaving the children she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline upset. Spears' former flame insinuated their sons are keeping their distance from their mom because they are embarrassed by her nearly-nude snaps.
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" Federline said in an interview earlier this year. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough ... I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."