'Heartbreaking': Sandra Bernhard Says She Hasn't Spoken to Controversial Former Costar Roseanne Barr 'in a Long Time'
Sandra Bernhard is not a fan of her former costar Roseanne Barr's upcoming "anti-woke" show.
During an appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, August 7, Bernhard, 68, was asked about Barr's recent venture.
"When was the last time you spoke to Roseanne and what do you think of her working on the new anti-woke show that'll stream on Elon Musk's X?" Andy Cohen asked the actress.
"Heartbreaking," Bernard replied. "It's heartbreaking. I mean, she's one of the most original, fabulous voices in comedy and I just don't know what's happened. We haven't spoken in a real long time, sadly."
On the ABC sitcom, which ran for nine seasons between 1988 and 1997, Bernhard played Nancy Bartlett. She later reprised her role for the tenth season in 2018 — before it got canceled due to Barr's racist tweets about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.
Barr, who was later fired from the ABC show, is now teaming up with an anti-woke retail company to launch a show on X, formerly known as Twitter.
As OK! previously reported, Barr, 70, found herself in hot water about the Holocaust during a recent appearance on Theo Vonn's "This Past Weekend" podcast.
"Nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated," Barr, who said she is Jewish herself, claimed on June 14 about the horrific historic mass genocide, which occurred between 1933 and 1945.
She then pointed out how this has to do with the 2020 presidential election.
"Nobody wants to hear the real truth. They’re horrified of it, rather go with bulls---. It’s easier," the comedian insisted. "Like for the real truth that, you know, and I’m glad that they did set up all these guidelines so that we only are allowed to speak the truth. And the truth is that Joe Biden got 81 million votes by winning 36 counties. And that is just incredible. It really is."
Barr added: "Of these 81 million supporters who gave him more votes than any president has ever gotten before — it came with a mandate from these 81 million voters. I’m just glad that they were very careful to make sure that nobody could detract from that proven truth. They mandated that that was the truth and that nobody could say, 'Well what about’ — No."