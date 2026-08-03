Sandra Bullock Celebrates ‘Brilliant’ Sister Gesine With Rare Family Photos in Touching Sisters’ Day Tribute
Aug. 3 2026, Published 2:16 a.m. ET
Sandra Bullock offered a rare glimpse into her private family life as she celebrated Sisters’ Day with a heartfelt tribute to her younger sister, Gesine “Gigi” Bullock-Prado.
The Oscar-winning actress shared a carousel of throwback family photographs on Instagram on Sunday, August 2, including candid moments of the sisters sitting together in the woods, relaxing in a hammock and attending an event in their younger years.
Sandra Bullock Shared a Rare Sisters’ Day Tribute
Alongside the nostalgic images, Sandra expressed her admiration for her sister in an emotional message.
"I am so lucky to have this brilliant soul by my side who knows me, missteps and all, and still chooses to love me. Every. Single. Day," she wrote.
"Happy Sisters Day. Both those born to you, and those you have chosen along the way! I love you Gigi," she added.
The Hollywood star also included a quote from Alice Hoffman’s The Book of Magic, writing, “When you have a sister, someone who knows the story of who you were and who you will always be, there is no deeper tie, no stronger bond.”
Gesine Bullock-Prado Once Spoke About Their Age Gap
Gesine, 56, who is six years younger than Sandra, 62, has previously spoken openly about how their relationship evolved in an interview with The Guardian.
"Our age difference made it impossible to be chummy when we were younger. I was a pest, an annoyance of a younger sister. No girl in her tender years, navigating through the trials of puberty wants her annoying geek of a little sister hanging about ... It wasn't until I got older that the age gap disintegrated. Once I was in high school, we became genuinely close," she said.
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Sandra Bullock and Gesine Bullock-Prado Later Worked Together
The sisters’ relationship has extended beyond their personal lives into professional collaboration. Through Fortis Films, the production company Sandra co-founded in 1995, they worked together on projects including Gun Shy and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. Gesine also contributed to the development of Practical Magic.
Outside the entertainment industry, the 56-year-old has established herself as a pastry chef, television personality and author, including the cookbook My Vermont Table.
The Sisters’ Day tribute came shortly after the pastry chef publicly celebrated the Miss Congeniality actress’ 62nd birthday by sharing a sepia-toned childhood photograph showing Sandra holding baby Gesine in her arms.
“Happy birthday to the best Schwester. Love you more, @sandrabullock,” the cookbook author captioned the nostalgic snap.