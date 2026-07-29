Evan Rachel Wood 'Sad' About Not Returning For 'Practical Magic 2': 'It Didn’t Make Sense'

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Evan Rachel Wood opened up about being shut out of Practical Magic 2. The 38-year-old, who played Kylie Owens in the 1998 original film, recently told Entertainment Tonight, “It is sad because we bonded with that cast so much as children.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @entertainmenttonight/Instagram Evan Rachel Wood opened up about not returning for 'Practical Magic 2.'

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Evan Rachel Wood Commented on Not Returning for 'Practical Magic 2'

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will reprise their roles in 'Practical Magic 2.'

The upcoming movie, based on Alice Hoffman’s The Book of Magic, a sequel to her own 1995 novel Practical Magic, will follow Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters Sally Owens and Gillian Owens. However, the roles of Bullock's daughters, one of which was portrayed by Wood, are getting replaced. Joey King is set to take over the role of Kylie Owens in the upcoming movie, while Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams will portray Sally’s youngest daughter, Antonia Owens, replacing Alexandra Artrip.

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Source: MEGA Evan Rachel Wood said she felt 'sad' about getting replaced in 'Practical Magic 2.'

Wood remarked on the recasting, saying, “I read the book, and it seems like they’re not following the book.” “I think, in the book, it would have made sense to bring me back. I think in the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re doing it, it didn’t make sense,” she added. She also stated that missing out “on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes is something that can’t be faked.” “I’m sad that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans,” she said.

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Evan Rachel Wood Wished the 'Practical Magic 2' Cast 'All the Best'

Source: MEGA Evan Rachel Wood wished Joey King 'all the best' for 'Practical Magic 2.'

Wood noted that despite being sad about the recasting, she does not hold any hard feelings toward the new additions to the Susanne Bier-directed movie. “I wish them all the best, and obviously wish Joey the best,” she said. “And I hope she had a great time,” she said, before adding, “I still have really fond memories of being in the original.” The actress previously announced via Instagram Stories in June that she would not return for Practical Magic 2.

Source: MEGA Evan Rachel Wood previously said she offered to join 'Practical Magic 2' but was rebuffed.