Sandra Bullock 'Lost Her Soulmate' After Bryan Randall's Tragic Death, Octavia Spencer Admits

Octavia Spencer took a moment to remember Sandra Bullock's late longterm partner Bryan Randall days after he died from a private battle with ALS.

"My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall. In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS," the actress, 53, captioned a photo of Bullock, 59, and a separate photo of Randall, who died in early August at 57 years old.