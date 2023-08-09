Sandra Bullock 'Lost Her Soulmate' After Bryan Randall's Tragic Death, Octavia Spencer Admits
Octavia Spencer took a moment to remember Sandra Bullock's late longterm partner Bryan Randall days after he died from a private battle with ALS.
"My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall. In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS," the actress, 53, captioned a photo of Bullock, 59, and a separate photo of Randall, who died in early August at 57 years old.
Of course, tributes quickly poured in, with some praising Spencer for going above and beyond for The Lost City star.
One person wrote, "my heart broke for Sandra when i read the news... Miss O, if you know Sandra, please give her love from all of us who just adore her. ❤️," while another added, "Heartbreaking. Please let he know so many people have her and the family in our prayers."
As OK! previously reported, Randall's family confirmed the tragic news on Monday, August 7.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.
Though the Bird Box star had a thriving Hollywood career, she made it a point to put her kids, Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, and Randall first in the last few years.
Randall "would sometimes moan that she was never around," a source previously dished. "So, she prioritized him, too."
Bullock's younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, also revealed how the mom-of-two stepped up in his final years.
"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio). #picbyraymo," she captioned a photo of the late photographer smoking a cigar via Instagram on Monday, August 7.