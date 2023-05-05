OK Magazine
Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Introduces Mystery Blonde as His 'Girlfriend' While on Dinner Date, Insider Says

andrew cuomo pp
Source: mega
By:

May 5 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Andrew Cuomo has a new lady on his arm!

On Wednesday, May 3, the disgraced former governor was seen on a romantic date with a mystery blonde at Connecticut eatery Nômade, almost two years after resigning from office for being accused of sexual misconduct.

andrew cuomo second appearance resignation pp
Source: MEGA

“The governor was introducing her as his girlfriend," an insider explained, adding that the female was allegedly “a tall blonde named Emma.”

According to the source, Cuomo was “very friendly with patrons, taking pictures and chatting, and was very well received" by fellow diners and staff.

andrew cuomo second appearance resignation
Source: MEGA

In April 2022, the Democratic politician was spotted with a light haired woman — although not confirmed to be Emma — at the McKittrick Hotel in Manhattan, grabbing dinner and watching the Speakeasy Magic show.

“Cuomo was with a group of friends and appeared very comfortable in a pair of jeans and navy blazer. He was accompanied by a mystery green-eyed blond in her late 40s, wearing a black dress. He stayed ’til about 1 in the morning,” the insider spilled at the time.

andrew cuomo second appearance resignation
Source: MEGA

The brewing romance comes after Cuomo and girlfriend-of-14-years Sandra Lee called it quits in 2019. The lifestyle expert sold their shared home and fled to California and Europe following their breakup. Recently, Lee moved back to the Big Apple after waiting out the media storm that came from her ex's sexual misconduct allegations from multiple former staffers.

“The past few weeks have been so painful for Sandra," the source said of Lee seeing Cuomo's fall from grace after the scandal. “Watching the disintegration of a decade of work was just too much for her to bear."

Source: OK!

"Staying in Europe was the only way for her to emotionally deal with the aftermath,” the insider added of Lee — who is now engaged to Ben Youcef. “She needed space and time to process everything.”

Page Six spoke to eyewitnesses at Nômade restaurant.

