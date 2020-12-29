It’s been an odd Christmas this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and celebs are feeling it, too. Selma Blair revealed the holidays were hard since it is the first one without her mother, who passed away in May.

“A quiet Christmas. We did not see our friends or family besides our tiny group. I have had trouble staying awake. And crying,” she wrote on Sunday, December 27, alongside a collection of pics from the holidays.

“I know the holidays can be hard for some. The first with my mother dead. The first in Covid. The first with more hope for our world than I have ever wished for. The healthcare workers and teachers and restaurant owners. All of it. And I thank you humbly. For being here. Ps. The pine cones were very tasty.”

In the first pic, Blair looked cheerful as she sat at the table while wearing a festive hat. In the second snap, she sat with her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, and the final snap was of Blieck opening his Christmas presents.

Fans and famous friends offered their support and well-wishes to Blair.

“I love you. God bless you. You are held and adored by the traveler,” pal Jamie King commented, while Paris Hilton left heart-eyed emojis on the post.

“Selma deae [sic], you are a dear one … and telling the truth with grace and humor and fearlessness is your gift. Well one of them. Merry Christmas,” Savannah Guthrie said before fixing her typo. “Selma DEAR that is,” she added in a separate comment.

Blair then paid tribute to Carrie Fisher — who tragically passed away on December 27, 2016 — in a separate post. Blair showed off a Christmas tree decoration of Fisher playing Princess Leia in Star Wars.

“Otherworldly. Carrie Fisher. She was. She is. To her fans and friends … we reaped the benefits of her life. I hug you. To Billie [Catherine Lourd], her daughter , now a mom I hear, the wit and hugs and always Christmas tree will live on. And so much more. The more is how much she really worshipped the ground you walk on. Deservedly so,” Blair wrote. “All love … A moment of glitter. The new year is coming. Make it a lot of glitter. Some Carrie glitter.”

“Miss her every day . This time is always so hard and I so feel you on it … thank you for this post xx,” one fan commented.

“Is that Anna Wintour I see as well?!” another noted as a bauble that bore a striking resemblance to the Vogue editor sat in the bottom right corner of the pic.

Earlier in the year, Blair opened up about her multiple sclerosis battle to Miley Cyrus. “There’s not been one minute that I’ve felt sorry for myself,” she told Cyrus on her Instagram show, adding that she was “not at risk of dying immediately unless I got a virus, like everyone else.”

“I just really look in the moment, ’cause now I’m a middle-aged woman with an incurable disease and it doesn’t even matter. Anyone can be, God forbid, hit by a car on a Tuesday afternoon, so [we] all [should] just really do what we can to enjoy this [life] and help our children or parents or neighbors,” she added.