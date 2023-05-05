Sanya Richards-Ross Dishes on Cementing Her Place in 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast: 'I Feel Like We Are Settled as a Group'
Sanya Richards-Ross is going for the gold in her second season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!
The Olympic medalist is hitting her stride as she returns for her sophomore year of the hit Bravo show and Richards-Ross isn't holding anything back!
The athlete chats exclusively with OK! about how she found her footing in such a dynamic group of women, how she and Aaron Ross keep their marriage safe from the reality television curse and what returning cast member she vibes with the most during filming.
"I think the first season you think you know what to expect and it's like nothing like you expect," the 38-year-old says of stepping into the Housewives world. "It was nice to have my first season under my belt and then to genuinely build relationships and friendships with the girls."
"I felt really good about Season 2, and I feel like we have a really strong season," Richards-Ross teases about the upcoming episodes. "I feel like we are settled as a group. We are authentic, we are real, and it's going to be an awesome, entertaining, fun, explosive season."
While the peach holder proudly features her 7-year-old son, Aaron Jermaine Ross, II and her spouse on the series, Richards-Ross knows she and her partner will not allow their marriage to crumble in the spotlight.
"We always hear about kind the marriage curse for people who join reality television shows and he was worried about that," she notes of the former NFL star. "He's like, 'Maybe I don't want us to like be going through all this and it impacts our marriage.' I was very prayerful about it and I was like, 'Look, we have the best foundation been together for 20 years. I don't think anything can shake us.'"
The runner made it clear that if the situation does not ever work for them as a couple, they would have no problem backing away. "If we feel like it's not for us, we always have the option to do something else," she states.
The latest installment in the franchise sees the return of familiar faces like Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak Biermann and Lisa Wu — but for Richards-Ross, one person made the biggest impression.
"I didn't get a chance to film with all the ladies, but I got to do quite a bit of filming with Cynthia, and I just love her," she says. "I just think she's just an incredible woman, has a heart of gold and she obviously went through a tough time in her life, getting divorced and moving back to Atlanta. But it was nice for us too because she just adds this peace and calm that I think everybody appreciates."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo, starting this Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.