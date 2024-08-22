'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Sara Al Madani Fires Maid Suspected of Kidnapping Her Son for Ransom
Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani revealed she fired her maid after the staffer was suspected of being involved in a kidnapping and ransom plot involving Al Madani's son, Maktoum.
On a recent episode of the show, Sara explained she returned from a trip to Bali to find her maid had been covering up security cameras in her home. She also was allegedly bringing “multiple men” over Sara’s house during the time she was covering the cameras.
Sara went on to reveal the men had been asking about photos of herself and Maktoum. Things became even more terrifying when Sara discovered WhatsApp messages between her maid and the men.
"There are texts of these men commenting on my son's pictures, saying, 'Oh my god, he's cute. We love his hair. We love his skin,'" Sara told costar Saba Yussouf and former costar Nina Ali. "And these men were asking her, 'What time does he come home? Who waits for him? Do they have money?'"
While speaking in the confessional, Sara noted the conversations all pointed to one thing: “kidnap, ransom.”
Sara shared she immediately fired the maid and went to the police — but the drama did not end there.
“I go to her room while she's packing and I start seeing my stuff, my gold necklace, my mom's earrings,” Sara continued.
In another confessional, Sara explained her son was “traumatized” by the ordeal, especially after she explained to him everything that was going on.
"He finds it hard to sleep at night,” she sadly shared about Maktoum. “He doesn’t like to be alone. He doesn't even go to the toilet alone."
As for why she shared all the details with her child, Sara explained she “had to” because of the questions the police were going to ask him.
"When I realized it was my son's life and safety, I went into full beast mode," Sara spilled. "I was like, no mercy. I am not dropping any charges ... because if I let her go, she'll do this to another family."
Sara’s maid did end up getting arrested and was sent to jail. While tons of drama has unfolded over the years on the Real Housewives franchise, this is the first time kidnapping and ransom have ever been a part of anyone’s storyline.
The Real Housewives of Dubai’s new episodes air every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.