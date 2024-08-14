'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Sara Al Madani Says Caroline Brooks Will 'Eat You Alive' If You Aren't a Loyal Friend: 'That's How She Is'
Sara Al Madani has spent much of the second season of The Real Housewives of Dubai stuck in the middle of the drama.
In the friendship breakup between Caroline Brooks and Caroline Stanbury, the entrepreneur has sided with the former. However, Al Madani is making the case as to why Brooks is being majorly misunderstood during the franchise's sophomore season.
The tech innovator speaks exclusively with OK! about what her cast members and viewers aren't acknowledging about the Glass House founder, where she currently stands with the Ladies of London alum and how she's able to be honest about her dating life with her kiddo.
"When she's your friend, she is so big on loyalty," Al Madani notes of Brooks' rifts with Stanbury and newbie Taleen Marie. "But if you screw around with loyalty a little bit, she will eat you alive. That's how she is. Because if she's giving you loyalty and you're not reciprocating it, so be it. That's how it should be."
"I don't accept everything Brooks does because sometimes her behavior can be off a little bit," the Bravo star dishes. "But I am the friend that's going to tell her, 'Listen, check yourself. This is wrong.' But whatever Brooks was doing, it wasn't coming out of nowhere."
Unfortunately, Al Madani's bond with Stanbury doesn't seem like it can be fixed at this time. "I still have a lot of hope for her because I shared food with her. I met her family; I met her kids. I love her kids. I still have some love for her. I feel like me and her can coexist, but I don't think we're ever going to be best friends again," she says.
- Caroline Brooks 'Did Not Hold Back' During 'Shocking' Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai'
- 'RHUGT' Executive Producer Claims Caroline Manzo Wanted to Keep Filming Despite Accusing Brandi Glanville of 'Sexually Violating' Her
- Bravo Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Brought by 'RHUGT' Butler After He Accuses Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks of Sexual Harassment
After Stanbury fell out with Brooks, the former was trying to get Al Madani to ditch her new friendship — but for now, Al Madani is not letting Brooks go. "I keep telling Stanbury, 'I know that everything Brooks does isn't always right, but I know who Brooks is as a person. I'm not going to leave Brooks just because I'm friends with you and don't even expect me to do that,'" she admits.
During Season 2, viewers get a glimpse into Al Madani's former relationship with her now ex-beau Akin Fontana. Despite the romance not working out, audiences witnessed how candid and sweet the matriarch is with her son about finding the right man.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm just being myself and I'm extremely honest with my son," she explains. "I don't hide anything. He's my best friend and he's mature enough to understand things and not to internalize them. He's done a lot of healing work from a young age. My son knows that if this guy stays or leaves, we have no attachment. We only have connections."
The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.