Sara Evans Reveals She's 'So Happy' After Reconciling With Husband Jay Barker Following 2022 Assault Charges

Evans said their daughter immediately called 911 and police arrived after Barker has already left in his truck.

"I just felt so ashamed and so stupid, and my child was so mad," she continued. "She was standing there thinking, ‘He’s about to hit my mom with a truck.’ I don’t know how close he got honestly, and I don’t know what it looks like to her. But I heard her scream so loud."

Evans added that she "really did not think" his intention was to hit their car, but to "back up as fast as he could" and their child interpreted that as him attempting to slam into them.