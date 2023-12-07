OK Magazine
The View's Sara Haines Reveals Which Former Co-Host Made the Ladies 'Uncomfortable'

Dec. 7 2023, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Sara Haines hinted there was one cohost from The View she didn't seem particularly fond of.

Matt Rogers, who recently visited the ABC series, appeared on the show's "Behind the Table" podcast to discuss how he thought it was a good decision to replace Alyssa Farah Griffin with Meghan McCain.

"I really like that the conversations can be had, and without anyone — and I'm not going to name any names — without getting super defensive or personal, so that when you're watching it, you don't feel in a state of anxiety or discomfort," Rogers said, though he didn't specifically call out McCain by name.

sara haines the view uncomfortable
Sara Haines hinted Meghan McCain made her 'uncomfortable' on 'The View.'

"I had to take a step back from watching it, because I just got anxious at the thought of the conversations that were going to be had. That's not good. Even if you disagree, I need to hear [your point] to disagree with it, and then think about what I think. It got to a point where I was like, are we having conversations here or are we needing to manage each other, looking for buttons to push?" Rogers said, to which Haines responded, "It was as uncomfortable as you received it."

Executive producer Brian Teta then jumped in to say the pair could be talking about a slew of people, which Haines agreed with.

sara haines the view uncomfortable
Sara Haines discussed Alyssa Farah Griffin taking Meghan McCain's spot on the show.

As OK! previously reported, McCain, 39, who left The View in 2021, said the show wasn't serving her — and she never tunes in anymore.

"Partly it's just because of my lifestyle," McCain told The Messenger as she announced her new podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat." "I don't have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram — it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch."

Though the political guru didn't have the best time, she admitted there were a few people she wished she could see more.

"I just love getting dressed up," she said. "So I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they're very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show."

sara haines the view uncomfortable
Meghan McCain left 'The View' in 2021.

While talking to Variety, McCain also admitted the reason she left the talk show in the first place.

sara haines the view uncomfortable
Meghan McCain claims she never watches the talk show.

"During my time on The View, I felt like I was being often being punished and singled out for being a conservative," she wrote. "I’d hear a lot of complaints that the staff, including the other co-hosts and producers, had problems with my 'personality.' Until I got pregnant, I could handle it and manage it. No matter how hard the days were, I accepted the tradeoff."

"I was on the most watched TV show on daytime TV with a platform to speak to — and for — millions of women in this country. This was the deal with the devil I knowingly made," she added.

