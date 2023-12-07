The View's Joy Behar Calls Out Matt Rogers After He Reveals She Flew on an Airplane Barefoot: 'Don't Tell People That!'
Joy Behar wasn't having it after a guest playfully called her out on her airplane etiquette.
On the Wednesday, December 6, episode of The View, comedian Matt Rogers, 33, claimed he noticed Behar, 81, was barefoot on the plane when they were both on the same flight coming home from a trip to the Bahamas.
"Shut up! Don’t tell people that," Behar admonished him, before clarifying, "I wasn’t walking around, though."
Fellow panelist Sunny Hostin joined in on the silly conversation, sharing she was actually seated next to her co-host on that flight and she did, in fact, take her shoes off.
Despite some people's discomfort with the idea of passengers removing their shoes on planes, Rogers quipped he "respected" the television host for her decision to fly comfortably, insisting it was a "power move."
"I object to this court of inquiry right now," Behar replied, but moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to get in one last joke, teasing her colleague by saying, "This is why I don’t hang out with them."
This isn't the first time the topic of Behar's feet has come up on the show. In February 2022, while discussing whether guests should have to take off their shoes when entering a home, the 81-year-old comedienne boldly placed her bare foot onto the table, declaring, "Not everybody has gorgeous feet like I have."
Hostin agreed they were "gorgeous" before Goldberg pointed out Behar even had her own page on WikiFeet — a website with pictures and information on celebrities' feet.
During a 2006 installment of The View, Matthew McConaughey also famously gave her a foot massage while sitting down as a guest on the popular chat fest.
Nearly 20 years later, on his Tuesday, September 12, appearance on the show, Behar called the foot rub the "highlight" of her life, prompting McConaughey to give her a repeat performance.
She teased the Dallas Buyer's Club actor during the segment, telling him, "It so happens I got a pedicure this week" and offering him her foot.
However, Goldberg appeared grossed out by the on-air massage, muttering she was going to "let all of that go by" her.