The View's Joy Behar Calls Out Matt Rogers After He Reveals She Flew on an Airplane Barefoot: 'Don't Tell People That!'

"Shut up! Don’t tell people that," Behar admonished him, before clarifying, "I wasn’t walking around, though."

Fellow panelist Sunny Hostin joined in on the silly conversation, sharing she was actually seated next to her co-host on that flight and she did, in fact, take her shoes off.

Despite some people's discomfort with the idea of passengers removing their shoes on planes, Rogers quipped he "respected" the television host for her decision to fly comfortably, insisting it was a "power move."