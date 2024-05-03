OK Magazine
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Going Through H---,' 'Heartbroken' Close Confidante Reveals

kate middleton prince william going hell
By:

May 3 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not in the best mindset as the former battles cancer, their close confidante Amaia Arrieta revealed in a new interview.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through h---, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal,” Arrieta, who has worked as a stylist for the pair's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for at least a decade, told The Telegraph.

Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer.
Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer.

The clothing designer hasn't spoken out about the couple until now. Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about what it's been like to pick out clothes for the little ones. “Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look,” she shared. “It’s often a very tight deadline. We would do anything for them… the children always look amazing in the end."

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three kids.
Kate Middleton and Prince William share three kids.

As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, announced she underwent surgery in January, and a few months later, she admitted she is now battling cancer.

The pair are 'going through h---,' a confidante revealed.
The pair are 'going through h---,' a confidante revealed.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

kate middleton prince william going hell
Kate Middleton has been staying out of the spotlight amid her health battle.

Though the stylist shared the alarming update, Prince William seems cool, calm and collected.

While out and about in late April, the prince, 41, gave an update on his wife.

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" someone asked William on Tuesday, April 30, at the new James' Place center.

"All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well," he replied.

