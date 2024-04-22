Sarah Ferguson Slammed for Messing Up Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Tribute

Although Ferguson's time as a working royal came to an end when she and Prince Andrew split in 1992, she remained close to the Windsors. OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward wondered if Her Majesty pushed Ferguson to stand by the disgraced figure amid his scandals.

“Sarah is extremely loyal to Andrew," Seward told an outlet. “Sarah must have talked to the Queen and she must have said, 'Please look after Andrew for me.'"

Andrew lost his HRH status in 2022 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and assault allegations continued to tarnish the Crown's reputation, but Ferguson still lives with Andrew and often defends him in interviews.

"Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold," a source told an outlet. "There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew."