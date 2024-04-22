OK Magazine
Sarah Ferguson Slammed for Messing Up Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Tribute

Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Updated 2:58 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson recently honored her later mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, in a social media post, but fans noticed an obvious mistake in the Duchess of York's tribute.

Source: @SARAHTHEDUCHESS/X

"Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th birthday," Ferguson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed."

But fans immediately corrected Ferguson's mistake.

"Very missed indeed," one fan wrote. "She would have been 98."

"98th birthday, Sarah," another corrected.

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew split in 1992.

Although Ferguson's time as a working royal came to an end when she and Prince Andrew split in 1992, she remained close to the Windsors. OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward wondered if Her Majesty pushed Ferguson to stand by the disgraced figure amid his scandals.

“Sarah is extremely loyal to Andrew," Seward told an outlet. “Sarah must have talked to the Queen and she must have said, 'Please look after Andrew for me.'"

Andrew lost his HRH status in 2022 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and assault allegations continued to tarnish the Crown's reputation, but Ferguson still lives with Andrew and often defends him in interviews.

"Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold," a source told an outlet. "There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew."

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew continue to live together at the Royal Lodge.

As the Yorks live a more private life at the Royal Lodge, rumors spread that they'll rekindle their romance, but one commentator doesn't envision that happening.

“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”

“Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying," Arbiter continued. “They’ve always shown immense loyalty toward each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is.”

Ferguson herself also debunked the rumors.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world," Ferguson said in a television interview. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson continues to protect Prince Andrew.

Andrew was found in the hot seat once again after Epstein's court documents were unsealed, and it was revealed a woman accused the prince of groping her when she was a teen. Following the scandal, royal editor Charlotte Griffiths claimed the Duchess of York was "drafted in on wifely duties."

"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she said on GB News.

"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she explained. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."

