Sarah Ferguson 'Is Happy With Who She Is and How Her Life Turned Out' After Constantly Being Compared to Pal Princess Diana

Ferguson, a.k.a. "Fergie" has previously admitted to the insecurities she felt during the height of her fame in the '80s and '90s.

"When I look back...I didn't like myself, and that was because...I was always compared to Diana," the Duchess of York, who has dealt with body dysmorphia and eating disorders, confessed. "I sort of believed my own press, which is, you know, not too good."