OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYALS

Sarah Ferguson 'Is Happy With Who She Is and How Her Life Turned Out' After Constantly Being Compared to Pal Princess Diana

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 17 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Done with the comparison?

26 years after Princess Diana’s tragic death, a source has reflected on the comparisons between King Charles's ex and Prince Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew from 1986-1996.

Ferguson, a.k.a. "Fergie" has previously admitted to the insecurities she felt during the height of her fame in the '80s and '90s.

"When I look back...I didn't like myself, and that was because...I was always compared to Diana," the Duchess of York, who has dealt with body dysmorphia and eating disorders, confessed. "I sort of believed my own press, which is, you know, not too good."

Article continues below advertisement

A source recently shared further details on the constant contrast between the two women of the royal family.

"Sarah's early years with the royal family were difficult," the insider spilled. "She had an extremely hard time adjusting to life in the public eye, particularly because of the scrutiny she faced."

princess diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana passed in a car crash in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

They added that Fergie constantly was trying to "support and protect" the People's Princess as she would "a younger sister," however, standing next to the stunning upcoming queen was not easy.

"Fergie was often mocked for her appearance, while Diana was praised for her beauty and style," the insider continued. "It was difficult for Fergie, and she didn't have many people to lean on."

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson
sarah ferguson
Source: @sarahferguson15/Instagram

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite reflecting on the difficult time in her life the mother-of-two is apparently content with her life. Her and Andrew share two daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, and are grandparents to August, Ernest and Sienna.

Fergie recently joked about how she has a "perky new friend," referencing her reconstructed left breast, whom she nicknamed Derek.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"He saved my life," she said to friend Sarah Thomson on their podcast, referring to her 8-hour breast cancer surgery she underwent in June. "[Derek's] with me all the time... protecting me with his shield of armor."

"With age and experience Fergie has learned how to deal with the difficulties that come her way," the source concluded. "She's happy with who she is and how her life has turned out."

Life & Style reported on the source's comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.