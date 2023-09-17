Sarah Ferguson 'Is Happy With Who She Is and How Her Life Turned Out' After Constantly Being Compared to Pal Princess Diana
Done with the comparison?
26 years after Princess Diana’s tragic death, a source has reflected on the comparisons between King Charles's ex and Prince Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Ferguson, a.k.a. "Fergie" has previously admitted to the insecurities she felt during the height of her fame in the '80s and '90s.
"When I look back...I didn't like myself, and that was because...I was always compared to Diana," the Duchess of York, who has dealt with body dysmorphia and eating disorders, confessed. "I sort of believed my own press, which is, you know, not too good."
A source recently shared further details on the constant contrast between the two women of the royal family.
"Sarah's early years with the royal family were difficult," the insider spilled. "She had an extremely hard time adjusting to life in the public eye, particularly because of the scrutiny she faced."
They added that Fergie constantly was trying to "support and protect" the People's Princess as she would "a younger sister," however, standing next to the stunning upcoming queen was not easy.
"Fergie was often mocked for her appearance, while Diana was praised for her beauty and style," the insider continued. "It was difficult for Fergie, and she didn't have many people to lean on."
Despite reflecting on the difficult time in her life the mother-of-two is apparently content with her life. Her and Andrew share two daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, and are grandparents to August, Ernest and Sienna.
Fergie recently joked about how she has a "perky new friend," referencing her reconstructed left breast, whom she nicknamed Derek.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He saved my life," she said to friend Sarah Thomson on their podcast, referring to her 8-hour breast cancer surgery she underwent in June. "[Derek's] with me all the time... protecting me with his shield of armor."
"With age and experience Fergie has learned how to deal with the difficulties that come her way," the source concluded. "She's happy with who she is and how her life has turned out."
Life & Style reported on the source's comments.