Sarah Ferguson Feels 'Liberated' To Spill Secrets About The Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'I'm Truly Authentic'
Now that Queen Elizabeth is no longer around — she died in September 2022 at 96 years old — to see the royal drama unfold, Sarah Ferguson is able to let all the family secrets flow!
“It’s like I’ve taken the mental shackles out of my brain. I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody,” the 63-year-old said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 7.
“I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now,” she added.
In another interview, Ferguson gushed about how much she loved the matriarch.
“The most incredible thing about Her Majesty was that she listened. She really was my idol. She really was my legend,” she told ABC News. “The corgis live with me, and we go out, and then they bark into the air, and I think the Queen’s with me when they do.”
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two, who split from Prince Andrew in 1996, revealed how she close with her ex — even paying for him ever since his sexual assault case made headlines.
"Since he stepped back [from royal duties] he doesn't actually take taxpayers' money. And I'm in a position where I can support him and the rest of the family through my work," the author spilled. "And I’m really pleased and proud to do that."
"All I will say is that for many years now – it started with Budgie the Little Helicopter – I've really pushed to look after my girls and to contribute to the York family life," she added.
Andrew previously made headlines after Virginia Giuffre claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.
The Duke of York denied the accusations, but he shared he was friends with sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Earlier this week, the red-headed beauty shared similar thoughts about her ex-husband.
"I feel that he's... I did... in 1986 I married a very good man. Zip," she reportedly replied when the interviewer asked her about Andrew's "difficult few years."