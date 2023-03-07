Sarah Ferguson Feels 'Liberated' To Spill Secrets About The Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'I'm Truly Authentic'

Now that Queen Elizabeth is no longer around — she died in September 2022 at 96 years old — to see the royal drama unfold, Sarah Ferguson is able to let all the family secrets flow!

“It’s like I’ve taken the mental shackles out of my brain. I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody,” the 63-year-old said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 7.