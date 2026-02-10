Sarah Ferguson's 'Loyalty' to Ex-Husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Shattered After They Lost Royal Titles, Source Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's allegiance to ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is shattered after they both lost their royal titles last year. The ex-Duchess of York, 66, has reportedly “cut off all contact" with the former prince, 65.

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Had Their Titles Stripped Away Last Year

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew are no longer official members of the royal family.

In October 2025, King Charles took away both Andrew and the Weight Watchers spokesperson's titles and royal honors. The monarch, 77, also evicted them from their Royal Lodge home in Windsor. While the disgraced former Duke of York is moving to the Firm's Sandringham Estate, Ferguson is not going with him. A source told Rob Shuter's Substack page how "the former duchess benefited from Andrew for years."

The Former Duke and Duchess of York Had Lived Together at the Royal Lodge Since 2008

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke and Duchess of York were kicked out of Royal Lodge last year.

“She lived for free in the Royal Lodge and now that the perks are gone, so is her home and so is her loyalty," the insider said. While Andrew moved to 30-room mansion in 2004, the children's book author joined him there with their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in 2008. Ferguson now "believes distancing herself [from Andrew] now might save what’s left of her reputation," the source added.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is tired of ex-Prince Andrew's mess.

“She’s realized she doesn’t need him or his drama," they said. “He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!" The insider reiterated that Ferguson is “fed up with living in his mess." Despite Ferguson trying to detach herself from her ex, moving on "isn’t going to be easy.” Both Andrew and Ferguson's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein over the years has caused their reputations to be tarnished and their standings in the royal family to crumble.

King Charles Has to 'Contain' Ex-Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA King Charles is financially supporting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move.