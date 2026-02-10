Sarah Ferguson's 'Loyalty' to Ex-Husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Shattered After They Lost Royal Titles, Source Claims
Feb. 10 2026, Updated 4:07 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's allegiance to ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is shattered after they both lost their royal titles last year.
The ex-Duchess of York, 66, has reportedly “cut off all contact" with the former prince, 65.
Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Had Their Titles Stripped Away Last Year
In October 2025, King Charles took away both Andrew and the Weight Watchers spokesperson's titles and royal honors. The monarch, 77, also evicted them from their Royal Lodge home in Windsor.
While the disgraced former Duke of York is moving to the Firm's Sandringham Estate, Ferguson is not going with him.
A source told Rob Shuter's Substack page how "the former duchess benefited from Andrew for years."
The Former Duke and Duchess of York Had Lived Together at the Royal Lodge Since 2008
“She lived for free in the Royal Lodge and now that the perks are gone, so is her home and so is her loyalty," the insider said.
While Andrew moved to 30-room mansion in 2004, the children's book author joined him there with their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in 2008.
Ferguson now "believes distancing herself [from Andrew] now might save what’s left of her reputation," the source added.
“She’s realized she doesn’t need him or his drama," they said. “He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!"
The insider reiterated that Ferguson is “fed up with living in his mess." Despite Ferguson trying to detach herself from her ex, moving on "isn’t going to be easy.”
Both Andrew and Ferguson's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein over the years has caused their reputations to be tarnished and their standings in the royal family to crumble.
King Charles Has to 'Contain' Ex-Prince Andrew
Due to Andrew's association with the s-- trafficker, Charles was forced to "contain" his younger brother.
A source told The Sunday Times that the sovereign "feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate."
"Every time he's tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope," the insider revealed, adding that the former Duke of York is "unstable."
Andrew was also given a "modest stipend" to cover his living expenses, and Charles is paying for his security. The former Prince of Wales also obliged Andrew to move to Sandringham much earlier than expected, as he was set to vacate Royal Lodge at the end of the month.