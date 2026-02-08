or
BREAKING NEWS
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

King Charles Forced to 'Contain' Disgraced 'Unstable' Brother Ex-Prince Andrew at Sandringham Estate Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandals

image of King Charles and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles was forced ex-Prince Andrew to move to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after stripping away his royal titles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 8 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

King Charles had to put his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor somewhere after he evicted the disgraced ex-prince from his longtime home, Royal Lodge.

The monarch, 77, plunked Andrew, 65, at the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following the latter's association with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — in a move that's meant to "contain" him.

King Charles Is Out of Options When It Comes to Ex-Prince Andrew

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has had enough of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandals.

A source told The Sunday Times how Charles "feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate."

"Every time he's tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope," the insider revealed, adding that the former Duke of York is "unstable."

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and was told to leave his Windsor abode last year, having lived at Royal Lodge since 2004.

Ex-Prince Andrew Is Now Living at the Sandringham Estate

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew has lived at his longtime Windsor home since 2004.

According to the insider, Andrew is given a "modest stipend" to cover his living expenses. Charles is also paying for his younger brother's security and is funding his move.

The former royal is moving to Wood Farm on the Norfolk property as his more permanent residence, Marsh Farm, is undergoing a few renovations.

While he was set to move to Sandringham later this month, he was booted out early after Charles had enough of his antics.

Prince Andrew

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew was forced to move out of Royal Lodge early.

“The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much,” a source told Daily Mail on February 4.

“He had to be removed from the public eye," they went on. The former Prince of Wales allegedly said "enough was enough," and the "message was conveyed to Andrew that it was time for him to head to Norfolk immediately.”

On January 30, the DOJ dropped over 3 million files from Epstein's estate. Several photos show Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson 66, in the documents. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing when it comes to Epstein.

King Charles Was Asked About His Brother's Scandals Recently

image of King Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles was asked recently about his disgraced brother.

While the ex-Duchess of York has lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge since 2008, she will not be going with him to Sandringham.

On February 5, Charles was heckled over Andrew's indiscretions during an engagement in the United Kingdom with wife Queen Camilla.

“Charles, Charles, have you pressurized the police to start investigating Andrew?” an onlooker asked the sovereign as he and Camilla, 78, did their walkabout. However, Charles didn't seem fazed and kept on walking and shaking hands with the general public.

