Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Checked Into 'Expensive Wellness Clinic' Ahead of Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Sarah Ferguson seems to be staying far away from the spotlight. According to a source, the ex-Duchess of York quietly checked into an “expensive wellness clinic” in Switzerland back in January. She reportedly remained there until the end of last month, keeping a low profile as headlines about her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor intensified.

Insiders told an outlet that Sarah sought refuge at the ultra-exclusive Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich. The lakeside facility is known for catering to high-profile clients and reportedly costs £13,000 ($17,531 USD) a day. The clinic offers month-long recovery programs tailored to ultra-wealthy guests. Clients are said to have access to 15 medical experts, along with perks like a chauffeur and a private chef.

“She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she’ll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she’s feeling at her most vulnerable,” a source shared. Another insider added, “Sarah has built up a strong relationship with Paracelsus, so it was the obvious place for her to get away from everything.”

Her reported stay comes as Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The controversy escalated on Thursday, February 19, when Andrew was arrested amid the growing fallout from the Epstein scandal. On December 19, 2025, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Department of Justice released hundreds of thousands of documents, which referenced high-profile names. Then, on January 30, another three million documents were made public.

Some of those files included previously unseen photographs of Andrew alongside various celebrities, though much of the material was heavily redacted. The release also featured screenshots of Jeffrey Epstein’s email exchanges with Sarah. A close friend reportedly said Sarah was “absolutely crushed” by the messages becoming public.

In a Friday, February 20, report, sources claimed the 66-year-old has been deeply affected by the situation. “I’ve been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She’s been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her,” a source said of Sarah, who finalized her divorce from Andrew in May 1996.

Previously released DOJ emails dated May 16, 2010, show the former Duchess of York asking Epstein for work at one of his residences. “But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant,” she wrote to Epstein. “I am the most capable and desperately need the money." “Please Jeffrey think about it," Sarah added. The exchange reportedly took place just months after Epstein served 13 months in jail in Florida for procuring a child for prostitution.

In another March 2010 email, Epstein asked whether Sarah would be visiting him in New York City. “Not sure yet,” she replied, mentioning her daughter Princess Eugenie. “Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”