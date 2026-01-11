EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson Desperately Turning to Sister Jane to Save Her Life After Jeffrey Epstein Fallout Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is leaning on her sister Jane amid her alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Sarah Ferguson is facing the most uncertain chapter of her life as the fallout from her links to Jeffrey Epstein continues to close doors at home, with sources telling OK! she is increasingly relying on her sister Jane Ferguson Luedecke for emotional support and contemplating leaving Britain altogether. The 66-year-old former Duchess of York's future has become a pressing question since her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, was stripped of his royal roles along with her, and is set to be relocating to a privately funded property on the Sandringham estate. While Andrew's arrangements appear settled, Ferguson's next move remains unresolved, with growing speculation she may seek refuge far from the U.K. and the relentless scrutiny that has followed her for months.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is leaning on sister Jane Ferguson Luedecke during this trying time.

The renewed turmoil stems from the resurfacing of correspondence between Ferguson and Epstein, the late financier and convicted s-- offender, in which she referred to him in 2011 as a "supreme friend." The revelation jarred with her previous public insistence she had cut ties with Epstein, prompting renewed criticism and deepening her isolation within royal circles. Against that backdrop, Luedecke has emerged as a crucial figure. Ferguson's older sister, who lives in Australia, recently traveled to Britain to support her during what sources describe as an emotionally destabilizing period. One royal watcher said the visit was less social than protective. "Jane did not come over for a routine visit," one insider added. "She was seriously concerned about how Sarah was coping and felt she needed to be physically present, with her visit viewed by some as potentially life-saving for Sarah, as she is now sinking into depression. With so many parts of Sarah's old life falling away at once, Jane's role has been about grounding her and making sure she does not feel completely unmoored." One royal expert suggested Australia could offer Ferguson an escape route.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

They said: "Jane traveled over specifically to support Sarah during a very dark period and has floated the idea that she could start again close to her in Australia. Sarah has long felt an affection for the country and its people, and there is a sense that she might be more warmly received there than in Britain right now." Those close to Ferguson say the idea has been discussed seriously as she weighs how to rebuild her life away from the 31-room, $40 million Royal Lodge estate, which she has shared with Andrew for years despite the pair's divorce decades ago. Another source said: "Remaining in Britain means Sarah is constantly pulled back into the same cycle of headlines and judgment."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson lived with ex-Prince Andrew for years despite their divorce.

"Australia is seen as a place where she could step out of that story, regain some privacy, and simply exist without every move being scrutinized," they added. The insider added Ferguson has felt increasingly cut adrift after a string of charities dropped her as a patron and social invitations evaporated. Any move abroad would come at a heavy personal cost. Ferguson is deeply close to her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, as well as her grandchildren. Friends say the thought of living thousands of miles away from them has been agonizing. One insider said: "Sarah feels pulled in two directions. So much of who she is now revolves around her daughters and grandchildren, and the idea of putting an ocean between them causes real pain. Ferguson has spoken repeatedly about the joy her grandchildren bring her, once describing that stage of life as precious, joyful, (and) exciting."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is close to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.