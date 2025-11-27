Princess Beatrice Fears Ex-Prince Andrew Would Be 'Crushed' If Sarah Ferguson Found Someone 'New'

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice is reportedly growing anxious about how her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, would handle it if her mother, Sarah Ferguson, started dating again. Even though Ferguson and Andrew divorced back in 1996, she famously “stood by” him when his name became linked to Jeffrey Epstein, and after being stripped of his royal titles last October. Sarah is ready to move forward with her personal life, but and Beatrice isn’t sure her father could emotionally withstand it, according to an insider.

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is concerned about how her father would react if Sarah Ferguson started dating again.

A source told Closer that the British author has made it clear she’s still open to romance. “Sarah’s told her daughter and her inner circle that she’s been devastated by recent events but she’s never going to give up on love. She’s been open about finding a proper gentleman to help her enjoy life – someone successful, kind and financially secure,” the insider shared.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is allegedly open to new love and wants someone who fits her lifestyle.

According to the source, Sarah has even joked about needing a man who can match her lifestyle. “She’s always been independent, but she knows she’s got expensive taste, and she jokes she needs a man who can keep up. Beatrice wants her mum to move on but also fears how Andrew would take it. She knows her dad would be crushed if Sarah met someone new and fears the thought of being alone will break his heart. But at the same time, she just wants her parents to find their own peace. They’ve been separated for decades and clinging to the past isn’t healthy.”

Source: MEGA The author has lost several charity roles because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's controversies.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s public image has taken a major hit in recent months. Seven charities have reportedly dropped her because of Andrew’s scandals, leaving her "livid" over how the situation, the source dished. “She’s furious. That title was her identity," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack, referencing her attachment to “Her Royal Highness” and “Duchess of York.” "Losing it feels like a death."

Another insider added that she "would leave if she could afford to," but she’s financially tied to Andrew. “Without him, she’d have no home or lifestyle,” they stated.

Source: MEGA The ex couple shares two daughters: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.