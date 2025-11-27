Princess Beatrice Fears Ex-Prince Andrew Would Be 'Crushed' If Sarah Ferguson Found Someone 'New'
Nov. 27 2025, Published 9:14 a.m. ET
Princess Beatrice is reportedly growing anxious about how her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, would handle it if her mother, Sarah Ferguson, started dating again.
Even though Ferguson and Andrew divorced back in 1996, she famously “stood by” him when his name became linked to Jeffrey Epstein, and after being stripped of his royal titles last October.
Sarah is ready to move forward with her personal life, but and Beatrice isn’t sure her father could emotionally withstand it, according to an insider.
A source told Closer that the British author has made it clear she’s still open to romance.
“Sarah’s told her daughter and her inner circle that she’s been devastated by recent events but she’s never going to give up on love. She’s been open about finding a proper gentleman to help her enjoy life – someone successful, kind and financially secure,” the insider shared.
According to the source, Sarah has even joked about needing a man who can match her lifestyle.
“She’s always been independent, but she knows she’s got expensive taste, and she jokes she needs a man who can keep up. Beatrice wants her mum to move on but also fears how Andrew would take it. She knows her dad would be crushed if Sarah met someone new and fears the thought of being alone will break his heart. But at the same time, she just wants her parents to find their own peace. They’ve been separated for decades and clinging to the past isn’t healthy.”
- Sarah Ferguson 'Shaken to the Core' Over Losing Her 'Royal Safety Net' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Eviction: 'She Fears Further Humiliation'
- Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Lonely Life Revealed After She's Snubbed by High Society and All Her Friends'
- Sarah Ferguson Is a 'Real Threat' to the Royal Family as She Could Spill Secrets About Her Ex Prince Andrew
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Sarah’s public image has taken a major hit in recent months. Seven charities have reportedly dropped her because of Andrew’s scandals, leaving her "livid" over how the situation, the source dished.
“She’s furious. That title was her identity," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack, referencing her attachment to “Her Royal Highness” and “Duchess of York.” "Losing it feels like a death."
Another insider added that she "would leave if she could afford to," but she’s financially tied to Andrew.
“Without him, she’d have no home or lifestyle,” they stated.
Sarah is continuing to stand by Andrew, but she's also reportedly making plans on the side.
“Sarah is seeking considerable funding to remain quiet. She’s made it clear she needs to fund her lifestyle somehow,” the source explained. “If the Palace doesn’t offer support, she’s ready to turn to the speaking circuit, TV deals and even a tell-all book. There’s no alternative. She’s had a tough few years – health scares, public criticism and a changing royal landscape. She just wants security for herself and her daughters. The Palace wants things tied up quietly, but Fergie and Andrew are pushing back.”